Con los últimos movimientos, la bancada oficialista de ADN se queda con 31 asambleístas

Una de las estrategias de ADN ha sido sumar a su bancada a legisladores independientes y otros que abandonaron organizaciones como el correísmo, PSC, Construye y Gente Buena.

   
    Valentina Centeno, jefa de bancada de ADN, en una rueda de prensa el 13 de junio de 2024. ( API )
La bancada de Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN) ha tenido altas y bajas en nueve meses de trabajo en la Asamblea Nacional. En noviembre de 2023, empezó con 14 legisladores electos y sumó 11 más con alianzas. Es decir, un total de 25.

En junio llegaron a tener 36, pero con los diferentes movimientos, el oficialismo tiene 31 asambleístas, con corte al 21 de agosto de 2024.

En julio perdieron a María Fernanda Jiménez. Luego a Manuel Bohórquez.

Las últimas bajas conocidas en este mes de agosto han sido: María Fernanda Araujo, Ramiro Vela y Jonathan Parra. Ecuavisa.com pudo conocer que ya no forman parte de la organización política Celestino Wisum y Arturo Moreno.

Aunque lograron sumar a Nataly Morillo, quien era la legisladora alterna de Patricio Carrillo, y Jorge Chamba, ambos provenientes de Construye.

De esta manera, estos son los asambleístas que se alinean con ADN:

1). Adrián Castro

2). Francisco Cevallos

3). César Umajinga

4). Diego Matovelle

5). Eckenner Recalde

6). Eduardo Mendoza

7). Fausto Fernández

8). Inés Alarcón

9). Yadira Bayas

10). Johnny Lavayen

11). Jorge Guevara

12). Karina Subía

13). Luis Alvarado Campi

14). Lorena Rosado

15). Nathaly Farinango

16). Nicole Saca

17). Patricio Cisneros

18). Simón Mieles

19). Steven Ordóñez

20). Valentina Centeno

21). Guido Vargas

22). Lucía Jaramillo

23). John Polanco

24). Fernando Jaramillo

25). Milton Aguas

26). Henry Bósquez

27). Xavier Jurado

28). Ferdinan Álvarez

29). Jorge Chamba

30). Hernán Zapata

31). Nataly Morillo

