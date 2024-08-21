Con los últimos movimientos, la bancada oficialista de ADN se queda con 31 asambleístas

La bancada de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/bancada-adn target=_blank>Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN)</a> ha tenido altas y bajas en nueve meses de trabajo en la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/asamblea-nacional target=_blank>Asamblea Nacional</a>. En noviembre de 2023, empezó con 14 legisladores electos y sumó 11 más con <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/nataly-morillo-exasambleista-construye-candidata-parlamento-oficialismo-adn-JM7871821 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/asamblea-nueva-accion-proteccion-oficialismo-fiscalizacion-EM7871060 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/henry-kronfle-fecha-renuncia-asamblea-elecciones-2025-YL7872661 target=_blank></a>