25 sep 2025 , 14:05

13 provincias tendrán solo un asambleísta constituyente

La propuesta del presidente Daniel Noboa sobre la Asamblea Constituyente da mayor representación a Guayas, Pichincha y Manabí.

   
Registro
Jacqueline Rodas
Las reglas definidas por el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, para la elección de asambleístas constituyentes dejan a 13 provincias con un solo representante y a otras ocho con dos parlamentarios.

La propuesta presidencial de Asamblea Constituyente, que se aprobará o negará el próximo 16 de noviembre en las urnas, establece dos reglas para la elección de los asambleístas constituyentes provinciales. Cada provincia podrá elegir uno, y tendrá otro adicional por cada 471 000 habitantes. Esto da mayor representación a Guayas, que contará con 10 asambleístas constituyentes, seguida de Pichincha con 7 y Manabí con 4.

Las reglas dejan a un grupo de ocho provincias con dos representantes: Los Ríos, Azuay, El Oro, Tungurahua, Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Loja y Chimborazo.

Otras 13 provincias solo tendrán uno: Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Santa Elena, Cañar, Bolívar, Sucumbíos, Morona Santiago, Orellana, Carchi, Napo, Pastaza, Zamora Chinchipe y Galápagos. Estas últimas provincias, por su número de habitantes, no alcanzan el asambleísta adicional.

Según el constitucionalista y experto electoral Esteba Ron, por el método D’Hont que se usará para medir los resultados, es previsible qué fuerzas políticas se harán con los asambleístas constituyentes de las 21 provincias que solo tendrán 1 o 2.

"No favorece a la representación de organizaciones políticas minoritarias. Va a ser cooptado por la organización política que mayor arrastre electoral tenga. Eso es una realidad. Y en un sistema polarizado como el que tenemos, va a ser ADN y Revolución Ciudadana", dijo Ron.

Además de los 50 asambleístas provinciales, se elegirán 24 nacionales y seis por el exterior, que suman los 80 que conformarán el pleno. Si el oficialismo y el correísmo cooptan la mayoría, como es previsible, será indispensable un acuerdo para aprobar la nueva Constitución, explica Ron.

"Según el estatuto constitucional se requiere de una mayoría cualificada, es decir, dos tercios de los 80 asambleístas, y si tenemos una polarización va a ser muy difícil conjugar esto", añadió.

La Corte Constitucional (CC), en su dictamen favorable, elaboró un cuadro con la distribución de los asambleístas y las reglas de la propuesta del jefe de Estado, que deberá imprimirse en la papeleta para conocimiento de los votantes.

Constitución Ecuador
asamblea constituyente
Daniel Noboa
