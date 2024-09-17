Política
17 sep 2024 , 19:58

La mayoría de bancadas apoya la propuesta para que haya bases militares extranjeras en Ecuador

Si los tiempos se ajustan, el referéndum puede coincidir con la segunda vuelta electoral prevista para el 13 de abril.

   
En la Asamblea hay respaldo a la propuesta del presidente Daniel Noboa para que se puedan establecer bases militares extranjeras en Ecuador.

Si la Corte Constitucional confirma el trámite en dos debates en el Legislativo, además del oficialismo, apoyan la reforma constitucional Construye e Independientes.

"Si tenemos que contar con apoyo extranjero para someter y combatir a las mafias, tenemos que hacerlo desde un cambio en la Constitución", sostuvo Ana Galarza, de Construye.

En el Partido Social Cristiano sus legisladores, si bien reconocen la importancia del respaldo internacional a la lucha contra el narcotráfico, no quieren dar todavía un sí completo al Presidente Noboa.

"El concepto, a priori, me gusta, es un concepto que genera certezas. Pero necesitamos conocer la propuesta de manera más detallada", expresó Henry Kronfle.

Pero los legisladores coinciden en cuestionar al Ejecutivo por hacer pública la propuesta en medio de una crisis energética."Parece una especie de distracción en este momento crítico del problema energético", manifestó la asambleísta independiente, Lucía Posso.

El correísmo dice directamente no a las bases extranjeras en Ecuador, también criticó el momento en que se promueve la reforma. "Ponernos a discutir ese tema en una época de campaña electoral me parece irresponsable y desatinado", dijo Leonardo Berrezueta.

Escenarios en la Asamblea

Para aprobar la reforma constitucional se requieren 70 votos. El oficialismo ha pedido agilidad en el trámite. Si se aprueba en cinco meses, como calcula la Comisión de Enmiendas, luego deberá convocarse a referéndum dentro de 45 días. Esto puede llegar a ser entre abril y mayo de 2025. Si los tiempos se ajustan, puede coincidir con la segunda vuelta electoral prevista para el 13 de abril.

