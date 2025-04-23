La Asamblea aprobó reforma a la Ley Orgánica de Telecomunicaciones

El Pleno de la Asamblea Nacional aprobó con 92 votos la Ley Orgánica Reformatoria a la Ley Orgánica de Telecomunicaciones, que pretende promover el desarrollo de las comunidades, a través de proyectos de conectividad en zonas rurales, fronterizas y urbano-marginales.

El organismo asegura que la aprobación de dicha ley constituye "un avance en cuanto a la inclusión digital y el acceso a las tecnologías de la información".

La falta de conectividad impacta de forma significativa en el acceso a servicios necesarios como educación y salud. No tener internet es un limitante para los habitantes de las zonas rurales porque no pueden acceder a diagnósticos médicos si no se desplazan a las casas de salud y es una barrera para que reciban a clases en línea, lo que limita el desarrollo profesional.

Con esta normativa, son 56 las leyes que el actual Legislativo ha aprobado, asegura en el comunicado.

