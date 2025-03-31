Política
31 mar 2025 , 09:53

¿Qué hay detrás del encuentro entre Daniel Noboa y Donald Trump en EE. UU.?

Noboa y Trump mantuvieron un encuentro el domingo 30 de marzo en Estados Unidos. Aunque desde el Gobierno ecuatoriano y la Casa Blanca no se han dado detalles de la reunión. El analista Jorge Ortiz explica el porqué.

   
  • ¿Qué hay detrás del encuentro entre Daniel Noboa y Donald Trump en EE. UU.?
    Encuentro entre Daniel Noboa, Donald Trump y Lavinia Valbonesi.( Cuenta X Daniel Noboa )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente Daniel Noboa se reunió el domingo 30 de marzo con Donald Trump en su residencia en Mar-a-lago, Florida, y subió una foto a sus redes sociales, en la que también consta la primera dama, Lavinia Valbonesi.

Aunque desde el Gobierno o la Casa Blanca no se han brindado más detalles del encuentro.

LEA: Daniel Noboa y Lavinia Valbonesi se reunieron con Donald Trump en EE. UU.

LEA: El Gobierno de Daniel Noboa ya tiene los planos para construir una base militar para EE. UU. en Manta, según CNN

"La reunión sostenida por el presidente Daniel Noboa fue de carácter amistoso y privado. Estaremos informando durante la semana los puntos autorizados", refirió la Secretaría de Comunicación ante una consulta de Ecuavisa.com.

El entrevistador y analista político, Jorge Ortiz, observó que este "silencio oficial" se debe a que Noboa se "encuentra en los tramos finales de su reelección". "Por tanto, el gobierno de EE. UU. debe haber preferido ser cauto para que no haya una interferencia en la campaña ecuatoriana".

"Es evidente que cuando el presidente de los Estados Unidos recibe al presidente de otro país es porque hay acuerdos, convenios, entendimientos en temas claros. Imagino que en los próximos días se anunciará a qué se llegó, especialmente en el tema comercial, ahora que Trump ha anunciado una especia de guerra comercial con los aranceles", dijo este 31 de marzo en una entrevista con el programa de entrevistas Contacto Directo.

LEA: La Presidencia asegura que Ecuador ya no está en la lista de prioridad de deportación de Estados Unidos

Annabella Azín dice que no fue una visita oficial

La asambleísta electa, Annabella Azín (ADN), también se refirió al tema.

Azín dijo que mantener una buena relación con Estados Unidos es clave porque es un gran socio comercial. Agregó que al país norteamericano le "importa la situación política de Ecuador" y en este sentido "fue una gran oportunidad" conversar con Trump.

"Fue una gran oportunidad. Aunque no fue una visita oficial, pero no importa que no haya sido una visita oficial, fue una visita para decirle lo que necesitamos, para decirle la problemática de seguridad tan grande y que necesitamos apoyo. Es una problemática trasnacional, ya no es nacional (...) Daniel fue a pedirle ayuda al presidente Trump y a conversar el tema de los migrantes..." expresó la mañana de este lunes 31 de marzo en una entrevista con W Radio de Cuenca.

LEA: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | ¿Qué definirá una reñida final entre Daniel Noboa y Luisa González?

Trump suele cobrar por reuniones en Mar-a-Lago

El 5 de marzo de 2025, The Guardian publicó que Donald Trump organiza cenas privadas en su residencia privada en Mar-alago y permite reunirse con él a cambio de pagos millonarios.

El medio inglés se hace eco de un reportaje de la revista estadounidense Wire.

"Los líderes empresariales están pagando hasta 5 millones de dólares para reunirse personalmente con el presidente en su complejo de Florida, dijeron fuentes a WIRED, mientras que otros están pagando un millón de dólares cada uno para cenar con él en un entorno grupal", reseña el citado medio.

Luisa González y sus encuentros con presidentes

Luisa González, candidata presidencial de la Revolución Ciudadana, también ha hecho visitas con presidentes y expresidentes de la región.

El 27 de febrero de 2025, González acudió a la posesión de Yamandú Orsi como presidente de Uruguay. Su estadía en ese país sirvió para encontrarse con el exmandatario José 'Pepé' Mujica.

En tierras charrúas también se reunió con el presidente de Brasil, Lula da Silva.

Daniel Noboa y Luisa González se enfrentarán en una reñida segunda vuelta electoral 2025. El ganador comandará Ecuador por los próximos cuatro años.

Temas
visita oficial
encuentro
reunión
Donald Trump
Daniel Noboa
Annabella Azin
Ecuador
Estados Unidos
Noticias
Recomendadas