¿Qué hay detrás del encuentro entre Daniel Noboa y Donald Trump en EE. UU.?

La asambleísta electa, Annabella Azín (ADN), también se refirió al tema.

Azín dijo que mantener una buena relación con Estados Unidos es clave porque es un gran socio comercial. Agregó que al país norteamericano le "importa la situación política de Ecuador" y en este sentido "fue una gran oportunidad" conversar con Trump.

"Fue una gran oportunidad. Aunque no fue una visita oficial, pero no importa que no haya sido una visita oficial, fue una visita para decirle lo que necesitamos, para decirle la problemática de seguridad tan grande y que necesitamos apoyo. Es una problemática trasnacional, ya no es nacional (...) Daniel fue a pedirle ayuda al presidente Trump y a conversar el tema de los migrantes..." expresó la mañana de este lunes 31 de marzo en una entrevista con W Radio de Cuenca.

