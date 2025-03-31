¿Qué hay detrás del encuentro entre Daniel Noboa y Donald Trump en EE. UU.?

<b>LEA:</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/gobierno-noboa-planos-base-militar-manta-GC9040855 target=_blank>El Gobierno de Daniel Noboa ya tiene los planos para construir una base militar para EE. UU. en Manta, según CNN</a> La reunión sostenida por el presidente <b>Daniel Noboa</b> fue de carácter amistoso y <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/presidencia-ecuador-no-prioridad-deportaciones-eeuu-MC9040907 target=_blank></a>