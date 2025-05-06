Política
06 may 2025 , 20:55

Annabella Azín presidirá la sesión inaugural de la Asamblea

La asambleísta más votada de las elecciones del 9 de febrero de 2025, Annabella Azín, presidirá la sesión de la Asamblea. Hay opiniones divididas acerca de la posibilidad de que sea la próxima presidenta del Legislativo.

   
    Quito | Reunión Nacional de ADN 7, para la proclamación de sus candidatos a dignidades nacionales 2025-2029, en el Hotel Marriott de Quito.( API )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Annabella Azín, que fue la asambleísta más votada en las pasadas elecciones, presidirá la sesión inaugural de la Asamblea, pero no ha confirmado su candidatura para presidir el Legislativo durante los próximos dos años.

Su decisión será comunicada por la bancada este fin de semana, después de que el presidente, Daniel Noboa, regrese de su gira internacional por Europa y Medio Oriente.

Mientras tanto, los diálogos de ADN para consolidar una mayoría en la Asamblea Nacional continúan y en ellos se mantiene a Annabella Azín como principal candidata para presidir el Legislativo.

“Las conversaciones avanzan y dependen de las decisiones de la Doctora y muchos factores adicionales”, aseguró Milton Aguas, asambleísta por Acción Democrática Nacional.

Para garantizar la mayoría y la posible elección de Azin, ADN sumó el respaldo de los 9 asambleístas de Pachakutik. El Ministerio de Gobierno publicó, la tarde de este martes, una foto del ministro José de la Gasca con siete de ellos.

Con ese respaldo, ADN asegura 84 votos, suma también cuatro del Partido Socialcristiano y otros cuatro independientes, pese a reparos de algunos de ellos a que la madre de Noboa ocupe la Presidencia de la Asamblea.

"La señora es una mujer brillante y con trayectoria, pero considero inoportuno que sea la madre del Presidente quien vaya a dirigir la Asamblea. No he tomado una decisión oficial en ello, pero posiblemente podríamos apoyar al Gobierno Nacional”, aseguró Cristian Benavides, asambleísta independiente.

El bloque oficialista incluye en los diálogos tener también la primera vicepresidencia de la Asamblea, puesto que también quieren Pachakutik y el PSC.

“Tendríamos que sentarnos a conversar, lo mínimo que aspiraríamos es un espacio en el CAL. Las vicepresidencias sí dependen de los diálogos y la coyuntura”, indicó el asambleísta por el Partido Social Cristiano, Otto Vera.

ADN cree tener así los votos suficientes para la sesión inaugural de la Asamblea. En ella también serán elegidos los miembros del CAL y se integrarán las 13 comisiones legislativas.

