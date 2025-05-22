Política
22 may 2025 , 14:34

Alfredo Palacio asumió el poder en medio de la Rebelión de los Forajidos

La protesta surgió por el descontento social hacia el gobierno de Lucio Gutiérrez.

   
Televistazo
Redacción y Televistazo
Alfredo Palacio ganó las elecciones junto a Lucio Gutiérrez y en su cargo como vicepresidente se encargó de temas de ciencia y tecnología y el proyecto de aseguramiento Universal de Salud.

Para abril del 2005 los pactos políticos entre Sociedad Patriótica, la Izquierda Democrática y los Socialcristianos se rompieron, las calles se calentaron. Gutiérrez se alió al roldosismo, destituyó a los magistrados de la Corte Suprema de Justicia para entregarla al roldosismo que con Pichi Castro a la cabeza no tardó en traer al polémico expresidente, Abdalá Bucaram.

Eso llevó la gente a las calles y provocó dos semanas de violentas protestas y enfrentamientos con la Policía. Lucio Gutiérrez abandonó Carondelet el 20 de abril de 2005.

Lea: Alfredo Palacios fue un reconocido médico y antes de ser Presidente ocupó varios cargos públicos

Y fue el día en que Alfredo Palacio asumió la presidencia de forma atropellada. La mitad del Congreso había renunciado por presión social, los diputados de la ID y los Socialcristiano se quedaron con algunos independientes y llevaron a Alfredo Palacio al Centro de Estudios, CIESPAL. Y ahí, sin protocolos, banda presidencial ni seguridad le tomaron el juramento, todo fue rápido.

En medio del caos político y social, Alfredo Palacio no podía llegar a Carondelet porque la gente se lo impedía, hasta que una llamada telefónica cambió esos angustiantes momentos.

Desde entonces empezó a gobernar, esa misma tarde posesiono a sus, Ministros; entre ellos a Rafael Correa en la de economía.

Le puede interesar: Noboa declara dos días de duelo nacional por el fallecimiento de Alfredo Palacio

Palacio ofreció despolitizar la justicia y creo lo que se conoció como la Corte ideal. Planteo reformas constitucionales que no tuvieron eco. Intentó impulsar políticas sociales en educación y salud para financiarlos con excedentes petroleros, para ello busco aliados en el congreso con diputados de la Izquierda Democrática y no lo logro.

Casi al final de su mandato consiguió que el país vaya a una Consulta Popular con tres preguntas de inversión social y la implementación de plan de aseguramiento universal y el pan decenal de educación, fue aprobada, pero sus efectos no incidieron en la realidad del país.

