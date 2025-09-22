Política
ADN y sus aliados apoyan que Noboa impulse una Asamblea Constituyente

Pese a la aprobación, una facción de Pachakutik tomó distanciamiento con ADN.

   
    La bancada de ADN festeja el apoyo a una Constituyente.( Flickr )
Con solo un voto más del necesario, 78, la bancada gobiernista ADN y sus aliados aprobaron una resolución para apoyar la propuesta del presidente Daniel Noboa de convocar a una Asamblea Constituyente.

Aunque el apoyo que tenía de seis asambleístas de Pachakutik, que fueron expulsados de esa organización, se ha reducido a tres.

La segunda vicepresidenta, Carmen Tiupul, Cecilia Baltazar y Manuel Choro votaron en contra. Lo mismo hicieron los independientes Cristian Benavides y Juan Marco Gonzaga.

El Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) se abstuvo y el correísmo votó en contra.

Mediante el decreto 153, Noboa envió una pregunta al CNE para que consulte a la ciudadanía si quiere una asamblea constituyente para posteriormente cambiar la Carta Magna.

La Corte Constitucional aprobó el dictamen de vía y está pendiente la revisión de fondo.

