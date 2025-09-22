ADN y sus aliados apoyan que Noboa impulse una Asamblea Constituyente

Con solo un voto más del necesario, 78, la bancada gobiernista <b>ADN</b> y sus aliados aprobaron una resolución para apoyar la propuesta del <b>presidente Daniel Noboa</b> de convocar a una <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/asamblea-constituyente target=_blank>Asamblea Constituyente</a>. <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/cal-evalua-suspender-sin-sueldo-asambleistas-correismo-FF10152016 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/decisiones-daniel-noboa-corte-constitucional-constituyente-BE10145026 target=_blank></a>