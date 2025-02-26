Política
26 feb 2025 , 12:48

96 trabajadores de Petroecuador deberán devolver USD 15 millones

La Corte Constitucional tomó la decisión en un nuevo caso de mal uso de sentencias judiciales, para cobrar valores indebidos.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Petroecuador tiene hasta marzo para recuperar USD 15 millones que pagó ilegalmente a 96 trabajadores. El próximo mes deberá informar a la Corte Constitucional las gestiones hechas y el monto recuperado.

La Corte Constitucional anuló, a finales de noviembre, las dos sentencias que beneficiaban a los trabajadores y emitió primordialmente dos decisiones: que se investigue a los jueces que las emitieron y que Petroecuador acuerde con los empleados la devolución del dinero, o, de lo contrario, que inicie las acciones legales pertinentes.

El caso nació en 2022, cuando 96 trabajadores presentaron una acción de protección para Petroecuador cumpla el mandato constituyente que ordenó que los trabajadores tercerizados sean contratados. Según la demanda, algunos fueron desvinculados, otros ingresaron con sueldos menores o fueron separados al cabo de seis meses.

El juez Jorge Pinos Galindo de Atacames sentenció a Petroecuador a reintegrar a los trabajadores desvinculados e indemnizarlos. Luego, otro juez, Klever de Salcedo, determinó que Petroecuador debía pagar USD 30 millones en 5 días. El 9 de enero del 2023, Petroecuador pagó USD 15 millones.

Le puede interesar: Petroecuador negocia la incorporación de hasta 2 000 empleados a su nómina en su nuevo contrato colectivo

La Corte Constitucional determinó que en este caso también los jueces usaron la acción de protección para otorgar beneficios laborales, estos temas deben ser resueltos por los tribunales contencioso-administrativos.

En este caso, según la Corte, los jueces recurrieron a un mecanismo fuera de la ley para determinar la indemnización.

La Fiscalía ahora debe investigar, por pedido de la Corte, a los dos jueces por prevaricato. La Corte dispuso que el Consejo de la Judicatura sancione, de ser el caso, a otros tres jueces de la sala de la Corte de Esmeraldas que negaron la apelación que hizo Petroecuador.

Temas
Petroecuador
acción de protección
empleados
devolución dinero
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas