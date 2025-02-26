96 trabajadores de Petroecuador deberán devolver USD 15 millones

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/petroecuador-contrato-colectivo-sindicato-AL8872938 target=_blank>Petroecuador</a></b> tiene hasta <b>marzo </b>para recuperar <b>USD 15 millones</b> que <b>pagó ilegalmente</b> a <b>96 trabajadores</b>. El próximo mes deberá informar a la <b>Corte Constitucional</b> las gestiones hechas y el <b>monto</b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/petroecuador-contrato-colectivo-nuevos-empleados-DA8882072 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>