Política
16 ago 2024 , 22:45

¿Quién es Arturo Félix Wong, el nuevo ministro de Gobierno de Daniel Noboa?

Félix venía desempeñándose como secretario de la Administración Pública. Ocupó ese cargo por nueve meses.

   
  • ¿Quién es Arturo Félix Wong, el nuevo ministro de Gobierno de Daniel Noboa?
    Imagen de archivo de Arturo Félix Wong.( API )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, designó este viernes 16 de agosto al tercer ministro de Gobierno de su Administración. Se trata de Arturo David Félix Wong, un hombre de su absoluta confianza.

Le puede interesar: Daniel Noboa designa a Arturo Félix Wong como ministro de Gobierno

Félix venía desempeñándose como secretario de la Administración Pública. Ocupó ese cargo por nueve meses. Ha acompañado a Noboa en sus viajes internacionales y es parte de su círculo íntimo. Él y el jefe de Estado comparten una amistad desde la infancia.

Lea también: Daniel Noboa eliminará la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública y del Estado, creada por Guillermo Lasso

Es abogado de profesión, aunque su título no consta en el portal de la Secretaría de Educación Superior, Ciencia y Tecnología (Senescyt).

El funcionario también ha sido empresario. Según consta en la Superintendencia de Compañías, ha fungido accionista en cinco empresas relacionadas con la industria inmobiliaria y alimenticia.

Temas
Ministerio de Gobierno
Daniel Noboa
Arturo Félix Wong
Noticias
Recomendadas