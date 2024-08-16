¿Quién es Arturo Félix Wong, el nuevo ministro de Gobierno de Daniel Noboa?

El presidente de la República, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/2024-08-15-arturo-felix-wong-daniel-noboa-IN7852875 target=_blank>Daniel Noboa</a></b>, designó este viernes 16 de agosto al tercer ministro de Gobierno de su Administración. Se trata de <b>Arturo David Félix Wong</b>, un hombre de su absoluta <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/2024-08-15-arturo-felix-wong-daniel-noboa-IN7852875 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/noboa-arturo-felix-secretaria-seguridad-YX6563616 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>