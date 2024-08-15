El consejero Guarderas señala que los vocales suplentes del CNE deberían asumir funciones desde el 20 de noviembre

El consejero del <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cpccs target=_blank>Cpccs</a>, <b>Juan Esteban Guarderas</b>, considera que si Diana Atamaint se prorroga en funciones y sigue al frente del <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cne target=_blank>CNE</a> <b>no habrá imparcialidad</b> en las próximas elecciones presidenciales <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/2024-08-14-tablero-elecciones-2025-definicion-binomios-CL7836370 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>