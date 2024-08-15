Política
15 ago 2024 , 19:44

El consejero Guarderas señala que los vocales suplentes del CNE deberían asumir funciones desde el 20 de noviembre

El Cpccs debe renovar a los vocales del CNE. Pero los concursos van retrasados y es muy probable que Diana Atamaint, Enrique Pita, José Cabrera y Esthela Acero se prorroguen en funciones. Para Guarderas, eso violaría los derechos de los vocales suplentes.

   
    Edificio matriz del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) en el norte de Quito. ( CNE )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El consejero del Cpccs, Juan Esteban Guarderas, considera que si Diana Atamaint se prorroga en funciones y sigue al frente del CNE no habrá "imparcialidad" en las próximas elecciones presidenciales 2025.

En este sentido, dijo que encontró "un motivo legal ineludible" por el cual considera que los actuales vocales del CNE deben ceder su puesto a los suplentes cuando cumplan su periodo de seis años para el que fueron elegidos, esto es, el 20 de noviembre de 2024.

LEA: El tablero para las elecciones generales de 2025 toma forma con la definición de binomios

En un memorando que envío al Cpccs y CNE, cita un criterio jurídico de la Procuraduría:

Quote

Los funcionarios de período fijo que forman parte del nivel jerárquico superior no pueden separarse del desempeño de su puesto, en la misma calidad que ostenten, hasta que sean legalmente reemplazados, siempre y cuando la ley no haya previsto a un servidor que lo reemplace o a pesar de estar previsto, este puesto se encontrare vacante o ya no existiere otro suplente.

Es decir, al existir suplentes legalmente designados y posesionados, no cabría la extensión del ejercicio de las funciones de los consejeros principales, señala.

Por ende, indica que los vocales suplentes Hugo León, María Cristina Kronfle y Mónica Noriega deberían asumir funciones desde el 20 de noviembre de 2024 hasta el 6 de febrero de 2025, porque ellos fueron posesionados el 6 de febrero de 2019.

De no suceder esto, "supondría una lesión a sus derechos constitucionales".

LEA: En Ecuador, es común que los intereses políticos influyan en las instituciones del Estado

Reacción de vocal suplente

La abogada Kronfle reaccionó en su cuenta de X al correo que le envió Guarderas: "Respecto a asumir las funciones en el CNE, esperaría coherencia en las actuaciones de los consejeros del CPCCS y apego irrestricto a la legalidad. La responsabilidad va más allá del miedo. Estaré pendiente de la respuesta debidamente motivada al oficio dirigido a Andrés Fantoni".

LEA: La clave de los concursos de designación de autoridades en el Cpccs está en el reglamento

Renovación del CNE retardada

El Cpccs debe renovar a las autoridades del CNE. Actualmente, está en marcha solo la renovación parcial (dos personas de cinco), pero sigue con retrasos. Para Guarderas, hay intereses políticos para que el Consejo Nacional Electoral se mantenga con los mismos vocales, porque Atamaint "no garantiza imparcialidad ni neutralidad" en las elecciones venideras.

LEA: 13 736 314 electores están habilitados para sufragar en las elecciones presidenciales 2025

