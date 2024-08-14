Política
El asambleísta Jonathan Parra se separa de la organización política ADN

El legislador asegura que desde ahora actuará como asambleísta independiente.

   
    Imagen de archivo del asambleísta Jonathan Parra.( Flickr Asamblea )
La organización política ADN, cuyo líder es el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, sufre otra baja. El asambleísta Jonathan Parra anunció este viernes 16 de agosto que se separa del movimiento "tras una profunda reflexión" sobre sus "ideales", "principios" y su "lealtad" con la ciudadanía.

En un comunicado, Parra agradeció a Noboa por permitirle formar parte de la organización, sin embargo, no ahondó en los motivos de su decisión. El legislador asegura que desde ahora actuará como asambleísta independiente.

El parlamentario es presidente de la Comisión de Relaciones Internacionales y Movilidad Humana.

Lea también: ADN expulsa a la asambleísta Fernanda Araujo, quien había denunciado presunto nepotismo en la Gobernación de Chimborazo

Hace dos días ADN expulsó de sus filas a la legisladora María Fernanda Araujo, quien había denunciado un presunto caso de nepotismo en la Gobernación de Chimborazo, provincia a la que representa.

ADN señaló que Araujo había emitido declaraciones "en las que se evidencia una postura contraria a la del gobierno". "A partir de hoy la asambleísta deberá abstenerse de presentarse como miembro de este bloque legislativo", indicó el movimiento en un boletín.

Según la Fundación Ciudadanía y Desarrollo, a través de su Observatorio Legislativo, la bancada ADN queda con 35 asambleístas tras las recientes salidas.

Esa bancada está conformada por legisladores de ADN, independientes y de otras organizaciones políticas.

