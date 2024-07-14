Política
14 jul 2024 , 20:09

Mario Godoy será posesionado como presidente de la Judicatura el martes 16 de julio

Este sábado, el secretario general de la Asamblea había denunciado que recibió amenazas por parte del Gobierno para apresurar la investidura de Godoy.

  • Mario Godoy será posesionado como presidente de la Judicatura el martes 16 de julio
    Godoy es un abogado graduado por la Universidad Central del Ecuador. Tiene dos posgrados, uno por Género y Justicia y otro en Derecho Administrativo y Administración Pública.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Mario Godoy será posesionado como presidente del Consejo de la Judicatura el martes 16 de julio a las 17:00, en la Asamblea Nacional. La convocatoria se difundió este domingo.

En la víspera, el secretario general del Parlamento, Alejandro Muñoz, denunció que había recibido "amenazas" e "intimidaciones" por parte del Viceministerio de Gobierno para apresurar la investidura de Godoy.

Lea también: El secretario de la Asamblea denuncia amenazas para apresurar la investidura del presidente de la Judicatura

Muñoz señaló que emisarios de la Administración de Daniel Noboa le habían enviado mensajes intimidantes. Y apuntó también contra el legislador de ADN, Eckenner Recalde, quien además es segundo vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional.

Mario Fabricio Godoy Naranjo fue designado esta semana por el Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social (Cpccs) para liderar el Consejo de la Judicatura, sin embargo, su nombramiento genera críticas desde distintos sectores.

La Comisión Nacional Anticorrupción, el Comité Empresarial Ecuatoriano, las organizaciones políticas Construye y el Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) y hasta el mismo presidente del Cpccs, Andrés Fantoni, cuestionan el proceso para designar a Godoy e incluso su perfil, por un supuesto acercamiento con el correísmo.

Godoy es un abogado graduado por la Universidad Central del Ecuador. Tiene dos posgrados, uno por Género y Justicia y otro en Derecho Administrativo y Administración Pública. Actualmente, cursa otro en Anticorrupción.

La investidura de Godoy ocurrirá horas después del juicio político contra el expresidente de la Judicatura, Wilman Terán, y la exvocal del mismo organismo, Maribel Barreno. Esa diligencia iniciará a las 10:00.

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
consejo de la judicatura
Eckenner Recalde
Mario Godoy
Alejandro Muñoz
Noticias
Recomendadas