Política
11 jul 2024 , 13:43

La Asamblea no podrá tratar Ley de Seguridad Social durante un año, tras veto del presidente Noboa

Esta propuesta obligaba al banco del IESS a transparentar cuentas y diversificar inversiones.

El Gobierno puso en el congelador la Ley para la Estabilidad de la Seguridad Social, un paquete de reformas que obligaba al banco del IESS a transparentar cuentas y diversificar inversiones.

Fue aprobada con 74 votos en el Pleno de la Asamblea el pasado 6 de junio, pero con el veto total del presidente, el Legislativo no podrá tratarla durante un año.

Daniel Noboa tumbó esta ley porque, según él y en términos generales, “es contraria a las disposiciones establecidas en el ordenamiento jurídico ecuatoriano; y, por consiguiente, no es conveniente para los intereses del país”.

La propuesta se contrapone, dice en el veto, con el sigilo bancario que le corresponde al Biess al tratarse de una entidad financiera.

Elimina la posibilidad de que el banco del Seguro Social realice operaciones de banca tradicional y lo condiciona a no mover su portafolio de productos. Da además funciones a la Junta Monetaria que no le corresponden.

Con base en estos argumentos, el presidente deja sin piso los cuatro artículos del proyecto de ley que buscaba la estabilidad de la Seguridad Social:

  • 1.⁠ ⁠Publicar en la página web del Biess la información de las inversiones, con plazo, monto, análisis de riesgo y el beneficio para cada afiliado,
  • 2. Contratar a empresas nacionales o extranjeras para recibir asesoría en inversiones.
  • 3.⁠ ⁠diversificar la cartera de inversiones en empresas públicas y privadas en bonos, acciones y fondos.
  • 4.⁠ ⁠contratar seguros para las inversiones, de tal forma que si alguna generaba pérdidas, se pudiera recuperar.

    Esto ya no se hará y las utilidades que genera el Biess se continuarán entregando al Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social, para incrementar sus fondos, como dispone la ley vigente.

