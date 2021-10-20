Bolsonaro: las 9 acusaciones contra el presidente de Brasil por su gestión de la pandemia

<p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&quot;Cr&iacute;menes contra la humanidad, epidemia con resultado de muerte, infracci&oacute;n de medidas sanitarias, charlataner&iacute;a m&eacute;dica e incitaci&oacute;n al delito&quot;, adem&aacute;s de otros cuatro cargos criminales: acusaciones de peso contra un mandatario por el manejo de la crisis del coronavirus.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Una comisi&oacute;n del Senado brasile&ntilde;o public&oacute; este mi&eacute;rcoles un extenso documento con las conclusiones de su investigaci&oacute;n sobre los posibles delitos cometidos por el gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro en la gesti&oacute;n de la pandemia de covid-19 en Brasil. pa&iacute;s que tiene la segunda cifra m&aacute;s alta de muertes por coronavirus despu&eacute;s de Estados Unidos.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En concreto, la comisi&oacute;n denuncia que&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Bolsonaro incurri&oacute; en &quot;cr&iacute;menes contra la humanidad&quot;</b> con su negacionismo ante la pandemia, algo que -apuntan- agrav&oacute; la incidencia de la enfermedad en el pa&iacute;s.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Y por eso el comit&eacute; encargado del informe recomienda que el&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">presidente brasile&ntilde;o, cuatro de sus ministros y otras 61 personas</b> se enfrenten a cargos penales.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.312px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/12CBC/production/_117588967_066162669.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/12CBC/production/_117588967_066162669.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/12CBC/production/_117588967_066162669.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/12CBC/production/_117588967_066162669.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/12CBC/production/_117588967_066162669.jpg 800w" alt="Jair Bolsonaro en Brasilia." src="blob:https://froala.com/b0b8fc42-0f1e-47a6-9897-073ed61c75e2" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.312px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">REUTERS</span></p></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"><figcaption dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(110, 110, 115); margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.094px; border-left: 1px solid rgb(110, 110, 115);"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Jair Bolsonaro niega haber cometido irregularidad alguna.</p></figcaption></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Bolsonaro niega haber cometido irregularidad alguna y, en una primera reacci&oacute;n ante la publicaci&oacute;n del informe, asegur&oacute; que &eacute;l y su gobierno no tienen la &quot;culpa de absolutamente nada&quot; en relaci&oacute;n con el agravamiento de la pandemia en Brasil.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Sabemos que hicimos las cosas correctas</b> desde el primer momento&quot;, dijo el mandatario este mismo mi&eacute;rcoles en un acto sobre mejoras en la infraestructura de saneamiento en el municipio de Russas, en el nordeste de Brasil.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El informe ser&aacute; sometido a votaci&oacute;n por los 11 miembros de la comisi&oacute;n la pr&oacute;xima semana.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Qu&eacute; dice el informe</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El informe acusa al gobierno de&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">exponer deliberadamente a los brasile&ntilde;os a la infecci&oacute;n&nbsp;</b>al actuar con lentitud.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tambi&eacute;n lo se&ntilde;ala de haber minimizado el beneficio de las vacunas, prefiriendo en cambio una&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">estrategia de alto riesgo destinada a crear inmunidad colectiva</b> para mantener la econom&iacute;a en marcha.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Entre las personas nombradas se encuentran&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">ministros, exministros,&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">y&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">pol&iacute;ticos</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">, entre ellos tres&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">hijos&nbsp;</b>de Bolsonaro.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se los acusa tambi&eacute;n de prevaricaci&oacute;n, malversaci&oacute;n, falsificaci&oacute;n de documentos p&uacute;blicos, uso irregular de dinero p&uacute;blico y atentados contra la dignidad del cargo.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El documento es el&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">resultado de m&aacute;s de seis meses de trabajo,</b> cientos de horas de testimonios y miles de documentos que intentan esclarecer la respuesta del gobierno brasile&ntilde;o a la epidemia de covid-19 que ya ha matado a m&aacute;s de 600.000 personas en Brasil.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.312px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17784/production/_113423169_9f068b89-dac7-4a8e-85e6-15f286c287c0.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17784/production/_113423169_9f068b89-dac7-4a8e-85e6-15f286c287c0.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17784/production/_113423169_9f068b89-dac7-4a8e-85e6-15f286c287c0.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17784/production/_113423169_9f068b89-dac7-4a8e-85e6-15f286c287c0.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17784/production/_113423169_9f068b89-dac7-4a8e-85e6-15f286c287c0.jpg 800w" alt="Brasil es uno de los países con mayor número de casos y muertes por covid-19." src="blob:https://froala.com/f53888d4-0677-420c-bd96-2c7d355d677a" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.312px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">REUTERS</span></p></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"><figcaption dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(110, 110, 115); margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.094px; border-left: 1px solid rgb(110, 110, 115);"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Brasil es uno de los pa&iacute;ses con mayor n&uacute;mero de casos y muertes por covid-19.</p></figcaption></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las acusaciones se apoyan en informaci&oacute;n obtenida por el grupo parlamentario, que abarca desde la imposici&oacute;n en la salud p&uacute;blica de&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">remedios sin eficacia comprobada contra la covid&nbsp;</b>hasta serias sospechas de corrupci&oacute;n en la negociaci&oacute;n de las vacunas, seg&uacute;n recoge la agencia Efe.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tambi&eacute;n fue considerada la&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">reiterada violaci&oacute;n de Bolsonaro de las medidas que prohib&iacute;an aglomeraciones e impon&iacute;an el uso de mascarillas,</b> su promoci&oacute;n de la cloroquina en discursos oficiales y el empleo de cuantiosos recursos p&uacute;blicos para adquirirla.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><ul dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; margin-top: 0px; list-style-type: none;"><li style="box-sizing: inherit; margin-bottom: 1rem; position: relative;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-52303363" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(184, 0, 0); text-decoration: none;">Di&oacute;xido de cloro, el peligroso qu&iacute;mico que se promociona como cura para el covid-19 y sobre el que advierten los expertos</a></li></ul></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;En conclusi&oacute;n, al insistir en el &#39;tratamiento precoz&#39; como &uacute;nica pol&iacute;tica para combatir la pandemia,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Bolsonaro colabor&oacute; fuertemente para la propagaci&oacute;n de la covid-19 en Brasil</b> y, as&iacute;, se mostr&oacute; como el principal responsable de los errores cometidos por el gobierno&quot;, dice el informe.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Cambios en el texto preliminar</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El relator de la comisi&oacute;n, Renan Calheiros, elabor&oacute; un informe preliminar de 1.178 p&aacute;ginas que los miembros del Senado que componen la comisi&oacute;n discutieron a lo largo de la jornada.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En el borrador preliminar se inclu&iacute;an los t&eacute;rminos&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">genocidio y homicidio agravado</b>, pero la comisi&oacute;n decidi&oacute; retirar esa acusaci&oacute;n del texto final. La atribuci&oacute;n de estos dos cr&iacute;menes al presidente gener&oacute; divisi&oacute;n en el comit&eacute;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.312px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/54CC/production/_118780712_cpicovid.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/54CC/production/_118780712_cpicovid.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/54CC/production/_118780712_cpicovid.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/54CC/production/_118780712_cpicovid.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/54CC/production/_118780712_cpicovid.jpg 800w" alt="Senadores brasileños" src="blob:https://froala.com/7d884b61-7aef-4370-9c55-86fc50221cd3" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.312px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">AG&Ecirc;NCIA SENADO</span></p></div></div><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"><figcaption dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(110, 110, 115); margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.094px; border-left: 1px solid rgb(110, 110, 115);"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Se vivieron momentos tensos en la comisi&oacute;n durante el interrogatorio de testigos.</p></figcaption></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En una entrevista con BBC News Brasil, Calheiros confirm&oacute; que presentar&aacute; una&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">denuncia contra Bolsonaro&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">ante&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI)&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">con sede&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">en La Haya,</b> Pa&iacute;ses Bajos.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 2.78125px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/464/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 464w" alt="Línea" src="blob:https://froala.com/fd33eb95-5016-4448-8d0a-d64ad04b40fc" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="464" height="2" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Esc&aacute;ndalo tras esc&aacute;ndalo</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">An&aacute;lisis de Katy Watson, corresponsal de la BBC en Sudam&eacute;rica</b></i></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los cambios de &uacute;ltima hora en el informe son una muestra de cu&aacute;n cargada est&aacute; la atm&oacute;sfera pol&iacute;tica aqu&iacute; en Brasil.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Estos &uacute;ltimos seis meses, los brasile&ntilde;os han estado muy atentos a la investigaci&oacute;n que ha revelado esc&aacute;ndalo tras esc&aacute;ndalo, y no hay duda en la mente de nadie, ya sea en la izquierda o derecha, de que esto ha da&ntilde;ado la popularidad de Jair Bolsonaro.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Quienes a&uacute;n lo apoyan dicen que hay motivaciones pol&iacute;ticas. Pero para aquellos enojados por c&oacute;mo el presidente manej&oacute; la pandemia, las acusaciones son serias y quieren que se haga justicia.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Y ah&iacute; es donde parece haber estado el punto de fricci&oacute;n: las acusaciones originales de homicidio masivo y genocidio ind&iacute;gena se han eliminado del informe porque no hab&iacute;a consenso.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En cambio, han sido reemplazados por el delito de &quot;epidemia con resultado de muerte&quot;, as&iacute; como por otros cargos que incluyen cr&iacute;menes de lesa humanidad y malversaci&oacute;n de fondos p&uacute;blicos.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Son 11 los senadores que integran la investigaci&oacute;n, siete de los cuales son cr&iacute;ticos del presidente Bolsonaro.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 2.78125px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/464/cpsprodpb/7D95/production/_117594123_line976.jpg 464w" alt="Línea" src="blob:https://froala.com/d70d76e6-f0a4-4164-ab4b-1ed19bfbcafc" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="464" height="2" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Negacionismo</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El presidente de Brasil se ha mostrado varias veces esc&eacute;ptico de la vacuna contra el virus que ha afectado a m&aacute;s de 21 millones de personas y cobrado cientos de miles de vidas en su pa&iacute;s.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/165C4/production/_117688519_gettyimages-1231894923.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/165C4/production/_117688519_gettyimages-1231894923.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/165C4/production/_117688519_gettyimages-1231894923.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/165C4/production/_117688519_gettyimages-1231894923.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/165C4/production/_117688519_gettyimages-1231894923.jpg 800w" alt="Vista aérea del cementerio Vila Formosa, en Sao Paulo." src="blob:https://froala.com/c6cab83d-92de-42bd-9190-932debadd111" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Es m&aacute;s,<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;Bolsonaro se jacta de no estar vacunado,</b> se&ntilde;alando que su sistema inmune es suficientemente fuerte como para resistir el coronavirus.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Adem&aacute;s&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">se ha opuesto sistem&aacute;ticamente a las medidas de confinamiento&nbsp;</b>y otras restricciones, argumentando que el da&ntilde;o a la econom&iacute;a ser&iacute;a peor que los efectos del propio coronavirus.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Tambi&eacute;n les dijo a los brasile&ntilde;os que&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&quot;dejen de lloriquear&quot;</b> por la situaci&oacute;n.</p></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>