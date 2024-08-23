Guayaquil
23 ago 2024 , 20:17

El paciente atendido en el IESS Ceibos no tiene viruela del mono, confirman autoridades

El hombre de 31 años presentó síntomas relacionados a la viruela del mono desde el 20 de agosto.

   
    Imagen de archivo del hospital Los Ceibos, del IESS.( Archivo )
El hombre de 31 años que llegó al hospital del IESS Los Ceibos, en Guayaquil, con síntomas relacionados con la viruela del mono (mpox) dio negativo a esa enfermedad, según reportó el Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública e Investigación (Inspi), tras obtener los resultados de los exámenes médicos.

El paciente presentó síntomas desde el 20 de agosto. La mañana de este viernes se había señalado de este posible caso.

El Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP) ha enfatizado que en Ecuador no existen casos de la nueva variante de la viruela del mono, denominada Clado Ib.

Sin embargo, la institución precisa que en lo que va del año se han confirmado siete casos de la cepa anterior (Clado II). De esos, tres están en seguimiento epidemiológico. Los cuatro anteriores se registraron en los primeros meses del año y "ya no hay riesgo de contagio", indica el MSP.

Latinoamérica no ha reportado hasta el momento casos de la variante Clado Ib de Mpox, aunque se han emitido alertas de vigilancia epidemiológica y de preparación ante posibles contagios.

Revise además: Latinoamérica aún no reporta casos de nueva variante de la viruela del mono y activa planes de vigilancia

Suecia fue el primer país en detectar un caso de la nueva variante de mpox fuera de África, pero el Centro Europeo para la Prevención y el Control de Enfermedades (ECDC) dijo que por el momento el riesgo de un brote importante en Europa es "de muy bajo a bajo".

La variante Clado Ib puede contagiarse fácilmente con un contacto estrecho entre dos individuos, sin que sea necesario un contacto sexual, y está considerada más peligrosa que la anterior detectada en 2022, que en su momento dio origen a otra alerta similar, levantada en mayo pasado tras contenerse su propagación y considerarse que la situación estaba bajo control.

El virus del mpox puede provocar inflamación de los ganglios y erupciones cutáneas dolorosas o con picor, entre ellas granos o ampollas.

