Guayaquil
02 nov 2024 , 12:48

Un supuesto intento de robo dejó herido a un conductor que intentaba tomar la vía Perimetral, en Guayaquil

Un sujeto lanzó una piedra al parabrisas del vehículo que se dirigía desde el sur hacía Vía a la Costa.

   
    Así quedó el parabrisas del vehículo KIA que fue atacado en la avenida 25 de Julio, sur de Guayaquil.( Cortesía )
Un vehículo tipo SUV que transitaba por la vía Perimetral fue atacado la mañana de este sábado, 2 de noviembre, en un presumible intento de robo, explicó la Policía.

Una piedra rompió el parabrisas del automotor de color gris, ocasionando una herida en la cabeza del conductor que termino con rotura de la frente y fue trasladado a la emergencia de un hospital.

El hecho ocurrió a las 08:00 justamente cuando el vehículo iba a subir el paso elevado en la avenida 25 de Julio, sur de Guayaquil, para tomar hacia la Perimetral.

El atacado, quien tiene 47 años, se dirigía a la Vía a la Costa, en el suroeste, pero una persona se acercó al carro en movimiento que lanzó la enorme roca e ingresó violentamente por el parabrisas.

La alerta llegó al ECU911 y miembros de la Policía llegaron al sitio para posteriormente a la evaluación trasladarlo a que reciba atención médica, debido al corte que implicaba saturación en esa parte del rostro.

Por ahora, se sigue manteniendo la violenta situación cómo un intento de robo ya que los agentes han tenido reportes similares en el sector en el que circulan personas en actitud sospechosa.

