Un supuesto intento de robo dejó herido a un conductor que intentaba tomar la vía Perimetral, en Guayaquil

Un vehículo tipo SUV que transitaba por la <a href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/via-perimetral&ved=2ahUKEwj9p-j4q76JAxU5STABHaoJPDgQFnoECBsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2hoPpzVcpt4n3WNMgsJotk>vía Perimetral</a> fue atacado la mañana de este sábado, 2 de noviembre, en un presumible <b>intento de robo</b>, explicó la <b>Policía</b>. Una<b> piedra rompió el parabrisas del</b><b></b> <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/un-herido-y-un-auto-aplastado-dejo-siniestro-de-transito-en-guayaquil-FH8238337></a> <a href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/cabeza-humana-paso-elevado-guayaquil-YC8206122&ved=2ahUKEwio94nQrL6JAxVMTjABHdqqMQAQFnoECBoQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3CfcjYY_TR-bWv6hyYQ_mf></a><b></b> <a href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/via-a-la-costa&ved=2ahUKEwiTltj2rL6JAxXDRjABHewMJ98QFnoECBsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3eQWK6pI6WUMsimnY0nQt6></a><b></b> <i></i><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/por-que-decir-siniestro-de-transito-no-accidente-BD8104425#:~:text=Es%20precisamente%20uno%20de%20los,un%20vocero%20de%20la%20organizaci%C3%B3n. target=_blank></a> <a href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/ecu-911&ved=2ahUKEwjclsOrrr6JAxUnSjABHcJkHf8QFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1OBURtCrKDMHtl3-TFPr0N></a><b></b> <b></b>