Guayaquil
16 abr 2025 , 06:51

Siete personas heridas tras choque de bus y tráiler, en la vía Perimetral de Guayaquil

Entre los tres menores de edad heridos, está un bebé de nueve meses en estado grave. Los conductores del bus y del tráiler fueron aprehendidos.

   
Siete pasajeros de un bus de la línea 27 quedaron heridos, después de que la unidad chocara contra un tráiler en el sur de Guayaquil, la noche del martes 15 de abril.

El siniestro ocurrió cerca de las 21:30, cuando el articulado salía del Batallón del Suburbio, con dirección a la Vía Perimetral y fue embestido por un tráiler que circulaba en el sentido Tres Bocas-Isla Trinitaria.

"El tráiler viene a toda velocidad y se va encima del bus. Tiene que haber control en la velocidad", manifestó un testigo.

Los uniformados de la Agencia de Tránsito y Movilidad (ATM) informaron que entre los heridos hay tres niños y cuatro adultos.

"Tenemos siete personas lesionados, entre ellos, tres menores. Un niño de nueve meses está aparentemente grave en Hospital Icaza Bustamante. En general, los menores están con lesiones considerables y los del Hospital Guayaquil con lesiones leves", dijo el agente de tránsito Andrés Vergara.

Personal de la Oficina de Investigaciones de Accidentes llegó al sitio para realizar las primeras pericias y retener a los dos conductores involucrados.

Luego de tres horas, los agentes de tránsito retiraron con grúas a los dos vehículos. Asimismo, los choferes fueron llevados a la Fiscalía de Tránsito.

