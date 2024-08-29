Guayaquil
29 ago 2024 , 12:42

Cortes de agua en Guayaquil: 53 sectores no tendrán servicio por 18 horas el 31 de agosto

Mientras duran los trabajos, Interagua brindará "abastecimiento alternativo a las instituciones especiales del sector para garantizar su funcionamiento".

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar un corte de agua. ( Pixabay. )
53 sectores del suroeste de Guayaquil se verán afectados con un corte de agua de 18 horas el sábado 31 de agosto, según informó Interagua.

El corte del servicio básico empezará a las 03:00 y terminará a las 21:00.

La entidad indicó se realizarán "importantes trabajos de rehabilitación de un tramo del acueducto de 900 mm bajo el puente de la av. Portete de Tarqui".

Asimismo, se aseguró que durante los trabajos se brindará "abastecimiento alternativo a las instituciones especiales del sector para garantizar su funcionamiento".

Estos son los 53 sectores afectados:

Cooperativas 11 de Enero, 13 de Febrero, 13 de Julio, 19 de Septiembre, 23 de Abril, 30 de Abril, 9 de O, Abel Gilbert, Alcanzar del Suburbio, Atahualpa, La Colmena, Lindos Horizontes, Los Cuatro Ases, suburbio este y oeste, Batallón del Suburbio, Buena Esperanza, Cisne 1-2, La Colmena, Dios Patria y Libertad, El Cisne, Estrella del Suburbio, Guayaquil Hospitalario, Guayaquil por Guayaquil, Héroes del 41, Independencia, Isidro Ayora, Israel, José Joaquín de Olmedo, La Laguna, La Puntilla, La Unión, 7 de Septiembre, La Chala, Lindos Horizontes, Mariscal Sucre, Plan Piloto 2, Progreso para el Suburbio, Puerto Lisa, Rebeldes del Pantano, Rodrigo Icaza Cornejo, San Francisco de Asís, San José, sector Cisne 1-2, sector Fe y Alegría, Santa Teresita, Simón Bolívar, suburbio, Colegio Fiscal Técnico Industrial Febres Cordero, parroquia Febres Cordero, parroquia Letamendi, Policía Judicial, Urbanización Girasol 1-2 y Renacer.

