Guayaquil
26 feb 2025 , 12:16

Samborondón: Una mujer se salvó de morir en choque donde su carro quedó atravesado por un poste

El vehículo perdió la pista, se subió al parterre central y derribó dos postes y un árbol. Quedó cruzado en dos carriles contrarios. La conductora quedó ilesa.

   
Una mujer se salvó de fallecer en un siniestro de tránsito, la noche del martes 25 de febrero en la parroquia La Puntilla, en Samborondón.

Un poste de alumbrado público quedó incrustrado en su carro, después de perder pista en el kilómetro 7 de la vía principal del cantón guayasense. El vehículo se subió al parterre central, derribando dos postes y un auto, y quedó cruzado en dos carriles contrarios.

Luego del hecho, familiares de la conductora, acudieron al sitio y quedaron impresionados al verla sana y salva. "Estoy grato y asombrado al mismo tiempo. Mi sobrina no tiene ni un rasguño. Entonces, si hay gente no cree en Dios, es el momento de preguntárselo", narró Andrés Valencia, tío de la conductora.

Aseveró que ella manejaba normalmente, pero algo topó en la llanta que provocó que se subiera a la vereda accidamentalmente. Manifestó que la lluvia empeoró la situación.

Rescatistas del Cuerpo del Bomberos de Samborondón utilizaron una cortadora eléctrica para liberar el carro que posteriormente fue retenido por los agentes de la Oficina de Investigaciones de Accidentes de Tránsito (OIAT).

Durante los trabajos, que se extendieron por tres horas, los agentes de la CTE sólo habilitaron un carril para la circulación de vehículos que se dirigían a La Puntilla.

