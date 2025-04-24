Guayaquil
24 abr 2025 , 15:23

Guayaquil | Un perro que fue rescatado en la orilla del río Guayas busca hogar

El Cuerpo de Bomberos de Guayaquil rescató a un perro que se encontraba en la orilla del río Guayas.

   
    Imagen del perro rescatado en el río Guayas, a la altura del Puerto Santa Ana. ( Bomberos Guayaquil )
La noche del 23 de abril de 2025, el Servicio Integrado de Seguridad (ECU911), recibió una alerta a las 21:00, sobre un perro que estaba en las orillas del río Guayas. El personal de la División Especializada Fluvial acudió al lugar para rescatarlo.

En dos botes, cinco bomberos se dirigieron hasta el lugar donde se encontraba para brindarle la ayuda necesaria al can, que estaba atrapada entre el lodo y el agua, a la altura del Puerto Santa Ana.

Luego de rescatarlo fue trasladado hasta las instalaciones del cuartel Huancavilca, donde lo habrían bañado y puesto a buen recaudo.

Este jueves 24 de abril de 2025, lo entregaron a ProAnimal quien se encargará de brindarle atención especializada y le buscarán un hogar que pueda acogerlo.

Si desea adoptarlo, debe llenar un formulario en el que debe contar qué lo motiva a darle un hogar al can.

