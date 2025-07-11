Guayaquil
11 jul 2025 , 09:13

Un niño de ocho años víctima de una explosión en Guayaquil necesita ayuda para sus terapias

Tiene 8 años, ya no puede ir a la escuela y su familia no puede costear su tratamiento. Viven 10 personas con menos de USD 250 al mes.

   
  • Un niño de ocho años víctima de una explosión en Guayaquil necesita ayuda para sus terapias
    Johan Villamar ( Archivo )
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Johan Villamar Carrión tiene 8 años y desde enero su vida cambió para siempre, ya que vivía una tarde normal en su casa, en la cooperativa Asaad Bucaram de Pascuales, cuando ocurrió el accidente que lo dejó con secuelas permanentes, al manipular una fosforera que no lograba encender, decidió lanzarle una piedra. Lo que nunca imaginó es que eso provocaría una explosión.

“Se hubiera quemado más, sino que de la desesperación, al oír su grito, corrí y le arranqué la ropa”. relata su madre, América Carrión, recordando ese momento con angustia

La pierna derecha de Johan fue la más afectada, desde entonces, no puede caminar con normalidad y se desplaza en casa impulsándose con la pierna izquierda. “Prácticamente no puede caminar”, dice su madre con tristeza.

Lea más: El Concejo de Guayaquil postulará manuscrito de José Joaquín de Olmedo a la Unesco

Lea más: Álvarez está dispuesto a dialogar con líder de Chongón, pero advierte: "Nadie nos va a chantajear"

Johan debería estar hoy en la escuela, cursando tercer año de educación básica, pero no ha podido continuar sus estudios ni sus atenciones médicas en el hospital Francisco Icaza Bustamante, a donde fue llevado de urgencia tras el accidente, y la razón es que su familia no tiene cómo movilizarlo.

En el hogar viven 10 personas y el ingreso mensual no supera los USD 250, ya que su padre, albañil. “Más por una silla de ruedas para él, para poderlo movilizar, y todavía necesita seguir yendo al hospital, pero no hay el dinero para eso”, explica América, quien tiene la esperanza de llevarlo a su próxima cita médica el 22 de julio.

Además de Johan, y sus siete hermanos también requieren ayuda, con ropa, alimentos, útiles, es por eso que la familia hace un llamado a la solidaridad de los ciudadanos, y quienes deseen ayudar pueden hacerlo a través del número 0985220390.

Temas
Guayaquil
hospitales
explosión
Pascuales
Noticias
Recomendadas