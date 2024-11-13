Guayaquil
13 nov 2024 , 16:25

El Municipio de Guayaquil organiza simulacro de terremoto para el 28 de noviembre

Más de 130 000 personas y 311 instituciones participarán de este simulacro. Segura EP indicó que el objetivo de este ejercicio es fortalecer la capacidad de respuesta ante un sismo.

   
  • El Municipio de Guayaquil organiza simulacro de terremoto para el 28 de noviembre
    Imagen de carros de bomberos en respuesta a una emergencia en Monte Sinaí, noroeste de Guayaquil.( Bomberos de Guayaquil )
Segura EP, empresa municipal de seguridad de Guayaquil, comunicó que a las 10:30 del 28 de noviembre se realizará el simulacro cantonal de terremoto.

El objetivo de este ejercicio es fortalecer la capacidad de respuesta ante un sismo. 311 instituciones gubernamentales, municipales, empresas privadas, organizaciones académicas y comités comunitarios participarán.

El simulacro movilizará a 139 535 personas en Guayaquil. Fernando Cornejo, presidente del directorio de Segura EP, señaló que la educación y concientización sobre la gestión de riesgos sísmicos son fundamentales para reducir la vulnerabilidad de la población.

"A través de este simulacro, se busca generar un ambiente propicio para que todos los ciudadanos comprendan la importancia de estar preparados, conocer las rutas de evacuación y los puntos de encuentro seguros”, contó.

En el simulacro participarán mercados, hospitales, Metrovía, Terminal Terrestre, así como organismos como el IESS, Petroecuador, MSP, Aduanas, la Universidad de Guayaquil, unidades educativas y empresas privadas.

“Buscamos que los participantes practiquen y refuercen su capacidad de respuesta en una situación de emergencia”, precisó Katherine Villamarín, Gerenta de Gestión de Riesgos de Segura EP.

Por su parte, Polo Terán, Segundo Jefe del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Guayaquil, explicó que el simulacro contará con dos escenarios: el primero, una Evacuación Rápida y Masiva (ERMA) para la atención prehospitalaria, que consistirá en la evacuación rápida, directa y segura del Hospital Bicentenario.

En el segundo escenario, el equipo Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) del Cuerpo de Bomberos simulará rescates en una estructura colapsada, trabajando intensamente durante 36 horas en un sector del hospital.

El Municipio de Guayaquil habilitó un link de inscripción para empresas, disponible hasta el 15 de noviembre.

