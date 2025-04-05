Guayaquil
05 abr 2025 , 18:40

La Metrovía reveló que ha bloqueado 623 tarjetas La Guayaca por mal uso, tras denuncia de concejal

Según Aquiles Álvarez, más de 120 mil personas tienen una tarjeta La Guayaca con tarifa de USD 0.30. La información de bloqueos surge tras una denuncia de la concejal Ana Choez.

   
    Imagen de una persona sosteniendo la tarjeta antigua de la Metrovía y la tarjeta La Guayaca, estrenada desde el último trimestre de 2024.( Ecuavisa )
623 tarjetas La Guayaca, del programa de aporte social para mantener la tarifa de la Metrovía en USD 0.30, han sido bloqueadas por mal uso, comunicó la Agencia de Tránsito y Movilidad (ATM).

Esta información fue revelada tras una denuncia realizada por la concejala Ana Choez, en una sesión del Concejo Municipal de Guayaquil del viernes 4 de abril.

"La tarjeta Guayaca se bloquea 20 minutos después para quienes tienen el aporte social, pero, han llegado a mí reclamos respecto a que, no solamente es la que contiene el aporte social, sino son todas e incluso de que las madres de familia que van con sus hijos", expresó la edil.

Aquiles Álvarez, alcalde de Guayaquil, dijo que él recibió una queja similar y ordenó que la ATM responda.

La entidad señaló mediante un comunicado que, cuando hay evidencia de que un beneficiario de la tarjeta La Guayaca con aporte social usa su tarjeta para dar acceso al sistema a otras personas, esta es bloqueada, ya que el uso de la tarjeta con aporte social es de uso exclusivo del beneficiario e intransferible y que por ello se bloquea por 20 minutos.

La ATM hizo un llamado a para que cada miembro del grupo familiar obtenga la tarjeta La Guayaca, que cuenta con beneficios como elpago de USD 0,15 por pasaje para menores de edad, personas con discapacidad y tercera edad.

Sin embargo, la institución no se ha pronunciado sobre la presunta denuncia que incluso las tarjetas que no tienen el subsidio se están bloqueando.

Álvarez, en un enlace radial del 2 de abril, mencionó que más de 120 mil personas tienen una tarjeta La Guayaca con tarifa de USD 0.30. Su plan es que pueda ser usada para la Aerovía y un futuro transporte fluvial.

