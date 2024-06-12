Guayaquil
12 jun 2024 , 17:14

Incidente entre agentes municipales y comerciante, una problemática recurrente en Guayaquil

Confrontación en la Florida entre agentes municipales y comerciante.

Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

En el norte de Guayaquil, específicamente en la Florida, se suscitó un nuevo incidente entre agentes metropolitanos y un comerciante. Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar, el comerciante ya había recogido sus productos y se disponía a retirarse. Sin embargo, los uniformados decidieron confiscar su mercadería, desencadenando un enfrentamiento directo entre ambas partes.

En Guayaquil conmemoraron el Día Mundial de la Seguridad Vial

El comerciante, que insistía en la devolución de sus productos, se vio confrontado por los agentes que le exigían abandonar el sitio.

La tensión fue aumentando gradualmente hasta llegar a empujones, golpes e insultos, mientras los ciudadanos presentes clamaban por la intervención pacífica y el comerciante repetía desesperadamente: “Estoy trabajando, estoy trabajando”.

Finalmente, uno de los compañeros del comerciante logró llevárselo del lugar.

Momento del altercado entre municipales y comerciante.
Momento del altercado entre municipales y comerciante. ( Archivo )

Este tipo de incidentes no son aislados en las zonas comerciales de Guayaquil cuando la institución municipal realiza operativos de control. El alcalde Aquiles Álvarez se pronunció al respecto, condenando enérgicamente este comportamiento por parte de los agentes municipales.

“Rechazamos completamente este tipo de actuaciones. Son totalmente reprochables”, afirmó el alcalde, destacando que continúan trabajando en la regularización de los comerciantes informales.

Incidente entre agentes municipales y comerciante, una problemática recurrente en Guayaquil

Hasta la fecha, se ha censado a 12 700 de los 30 000 comerciantes informales estimados en la ciudad. Sin embargo, Álvarez también reconoció la compleja situación disciplinaria dentro de la institución municipal.

Quote

“Sancionamos a los agentes, pero muchos son reintegrados por decisión judicial debido a sus contratos”, explicó.

Hasta mayo de este año, 467 agentes de control municipal han sido sancionados por diversas faltas como mal servicio, comentarios desfavorables, abandono temporal del trabajo o atrasos.

El alcalde aseguró que seguirán depurando la institución y separando a aquellos elementos que no cumplen con los estándares éticos y de servicio esperados.

Temas
Guayaquil
Municipio de Guayaquil
metropolitanos
municipales
Municipio de Guayaquil
Metropolitanos
Guayaquil
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas