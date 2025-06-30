Guayaquil
Marcha del orgullo brilló en Guayaquil, pero dejó un reto de limpieza urbana

El Municipio activó limpieza urgente tras los festejos en el centro.

   
    Calles Sucias ( Internet )
Las avenidas Simón Bolívar y 9 de Octubre en Guayaquil se pintaron de colores este sábado 28 de junio, cuando se celebró la Marcha del Orgullo LGBTI+ 2025, pero sin embargo, tras la fiesta, el Municipio de Guayaquil, tuvo que activar cuadrillas de emergencia para limpiar la gran cantidad de desechos que quedaron en el lugar.

Botellas, fundas plásticas y restos de comida fueron algunos de los residuos que dejó el desfile, en el que participaron 31 bloques de organizaciones LGBTI. La Dirección de Aseo Cantonal, Servicios Especiales y Urvaseo se movilizaron desde la noche para devolverle el orden a las calles.

Además, se reportaron daños en al menos cinco vallas publicitarias privadas y bienes municipales que fueron rayados con grafitis.

Calles sucias
Calles sucias ( Internet )

La marcha, que partió desde Olmedo y Malecón hasta el parque Centenario, contó con un operativo especial de la ATM, con 60 agentes y desvíos viales desde las 16:00. Durante el recorrido, hubieron cinco chivas fiesteras, la Presumida, la Engreída, la Amorosa, la Muñeca y la Cariñosa que pusieron el ritmo con música electrónica y reguetón.

Calles sucias
Calles sucias ( Internet )

Entre los asistentes llamó la atención una activista vestida como Dorothy, protagonista de El mago de Oz, quien sostenía un cartel que decía “¿Eres amigo de Dorothy?”, en homenaje a figuras del cine que inspiraron a la comunidad en tiempos difíciles.

Aunque el evento se desarrolló con orden y sin incidentes graves, el Municipio de Guayaquil hizo un llamado al respeto del espacio público para futuras concentraciones masivas.

