Guayaquil
27 ago 2024 , 09:42

Guayaquil: Hombre hirió a su pareja e incendió su vivienda

Incendio provocado consume departamento en el suroeste; sospechoso detenido por vecinos.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
Redacción

Redacción
Un violento incendio consumió un departamento en la intersección de las calles Once y Colón, en el suroeste de Guayaquil. El fuego se propagó rápidamente, pero los bomberos lograron sofocarlo en la planta alta, evitando que se extendiera a otros inmuebles.

La situación se complicó cuando, tras el control del fuego, se denunció que el incendio había sido provocado. En el lugar se encontraron personas afectadas, uno de ellos con una herida grave en la cabeza provocada por un martillo y varias personas con cortes en las manos. Cuatro mujeres que se encontraban en el departamento lograron evacuar a tiempo.

Según las investigaciones iniciales, el sospechoso del incidente habría subido al departamento después de una discusión con su pareja. Durante la confrontación, agredió a la mujer con un arma blanca y posteriormente descendió, tomó combustible, regresó al apartamento y lo incendió.

El hombre intentó escapar, pero fue detenido por vecinos que lo golpearon antes de entregarlo a la Policía. Las autoridades continúan con la investigación para esclarecer todos los detalles del suceso.

