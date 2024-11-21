Guayaquil
Ciudadanos denuncian alcantarillas sin tapa tras accidente de una mujer

Una mujer resultó herida al caer en alcantarilla en el suroeste de Guayaquil.

   
Elizabeth Aragundi, una mujer residente del suroeste de Guayaquil, sufrió un accidente al caer en una alcantarilla sin tapa ubicada en las calles Gómez Rendón y Leónidas García. Según los habitantes de la zona, en esta área existen varios ductos que carecen de tapas, lo que representa un peligro para los transeúntes.

El accidente ocurrió hace una semana cuando Elizabeth caminaba con su hijo por la acera en dirección a su hogar, tratando de evitar a los consumidores de drogas que suelen dormir en los portales de las viviendas. En ese momento, un apagón en la zona la sorprendió y no pudo percatarse de la alcantarilla abierta. La mujer cayó sobre cables soterrados y pensó que su hijo también había caído.

"Creí que era una alcantarilla y pensé que mi hijo también se había caído", expresó Elizabeth, quien resultó herida en sus piernas. A causa de las lesiones, la mujer tiene dificultades para ir a trabajar y espera la ayuda de las autoridades.

Este tipo de incidentes no es aislado, ya que, según los residentes, varias calles del suroeste de Guayaquil enfrentan el mismo problema con las alcantarillas sin tapa. El equipo de Televistazo recorrió algunos de estos barrios y observó ductos de cables soterrados sin tapa, lo que representa un grave riesgo para la seguridad de los peatones.

Freddy Montenegro, vecino de la zona, mencionó que los moradores han colocado llantas en algunos de los ductos para reducir el riesgo de accidentes, pero esta solución es solo provisional.

Al ser consultado sobre este problema y el caso de Elizabeth, el Municipio de Guayaquil no brindó una respuesta hasta el cierre de este reportaje.

