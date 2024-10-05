Guayaquil
05 oct 2024 , 08:14

Tres carriles del Puente de la Unidad Nacional están cerrados este fin de semana

Tres carriles del tramo La Puntilla-Guayaquil están cerrados este fin de semana por trabajos de colocación de nuevas juntas. Se habilitó un carril de contraflujo.

   
    Imagen de hombres inspeccionando las juntas que tiene un tramo del Puente de la Unidad Nacional.( Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
El Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP) informó que este fin de semana estarán cerrados tres carriles del Puente de la Unidad Nacional en el tramo La Puntilla - Guayaquil, del lado izquierdo.

Esta clausura parcial del puente, que comenzó desde las 21:00 del viernes 4 y terminará a las 05:00 del lunes 7 de octubre, ocurre por los trabajos de mantenimiento que tiene la estructura, que en esta ocasión implica la colocación de nuevas juntas.

Esto implicará que el cierre temporal tomará 32 horas. Por esta razón, el sábado 5 y domingo 6 de octubre se habilitará un carril de contraflujo en el tramo Guayaquil - La Puntilla, para evitar el congestionamiento de esta ruta.

El MTOP afirmó que personal de la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador (CTE) estará en el sitio y garantizará el tránsito de los usuarios.

Recomiendan a los conductores que tomen el puente que conecta Samborondón con Guayaquil en el sector de Sauces 4. También recuerdan a los conductores que respeten los límites de velocidad.

