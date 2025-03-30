Ecuador
Vilcabamba | Una niña falleció tras caer del techo de un coliseo

El Gobierno Parroquial de Vilcabamba emitió una nota de pesar por el deceso de la infante.

   
    Imagen del techo del coliseo desde donde cayó la niña. ( Cortesía )
Una niña de aproximadamente 11 años falleció el viernes 28 de marzo tras caer desde el techo de un coliseo en la parroquia Vilcabamba, Loja.

Según testigos, la menor habría accedido al techo por la parte trasera del coliseo. Pero cuando se desplazaba por la zona de vidrio, el material no resistió su peso y la niña cayó desde una altura considerable.

El Cuerpo de Bomberos acudió a la emergencia para brindar los primeros auxilios, pero la niña falleció en el sitio

El Gobierno Parroquial de Vilcabamba emitió una nota de pesar por el deceso de la infante.

"Que la paz y el consuelo acompañen a sus familiares y seres queridos. Nos unimos en solidaridad en estos momentos difíciles", publicaron.

