Ecuador
09 abr 2025 , 19:45

Todo lo que debe saber de las elecciones presidenciales de este domingo 13 de abril

Hay reglas para los sufragantes y sanciones establecidas para quienes no acaten las disposiciones antes y durante los comicios.

   
Televistazo
Redacción y Televistazo
Hasta las 11h59 de este jueves 10 de abril los candidatos podrán hacer campaña. Así, oficialmente, faltan 28 horas para que la propaganda política termine, previo a las elecciones presidenciales de este domingo 13 de abril de 2025.

El Código de la Democracia establece que 48 horas antes de la votación, queda prohibida la difusión de publicidad electoral, opiniones o imágenes que puedan influir en la decisión de los electores, al igual que las concentraciones o mítines.

    Cierre de campaña en Quito de la candidata Luisa González y simpatizantes de RC, en la avenida Morán Valverde, sur de la capital. ( Foto: API )
    Quito Cierre de campaña en Quito del Candidato Daniel Noboa y simpatizantes de ADN, en el Coliseo General Rumiñahui. ( Foto: API )

Incumplir el silencio electoral está sancionado

Una multa equivalente al 50 % de un salario básico unificado, es decir, USD 235. Las redes sociales están exentas de sanciones y prohibiciones y seguramente allí la propaganda no cesará.

La ley seca es otra disposición que rige desde las 12h00 este viernes 11 de abril hasta las 12h00 de este lunes 14 de abril. Está prohibida la venta, la distribución o el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas. La multa para los que incumplan también es de USD 235.

Los horarios de votación del domingo serán desde las 07h00 hasta las 17h00; hora del cierre electoral. Para los ciudadanos que sufragan en el extranjero, los horarios dispuestos son desde las 09h00 hasta las 19h00, según los horarios de cada país.

El voto es obligatorio para los ecuatorianos desde 18 hasta 64 años. Y es opcional para los jóvenes, entre 16 y 17 años, y las personas de 65 años o más. También el facultativo para los ecuatorianos que viven en el exterior, los miembros de Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional en servicio activo, personas con discapacidad y analfabetos.

Los extranjeros desde 16 años de edad, que hayan residido legalmente en el país al menos cinco años y se hayan inscrito en el registro electoral, también pueden votar.

Los documentos permitidos para sufragar son la cédula de identidad y el pasaporte, se puede votar con ellos aún en el caso de haber caducado.

El Concejo Nacional Electoral prohibió usar el celular o fotografiar la papeleta durante la votación. Pero se puede ingresar con él al recinto electoral.

