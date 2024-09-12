Ecuador
Taxistas de aplicaciones pueden operar y no recibirán sanciones, tras dictamen de la Corte Constitucional

Las personas que ofrecen el servicio de taxi mediante aplicaciones ya no serán sancionadas por no contar con un permiso para realizar esa actividad.

   
El dictamen de la Corte Constitucional da luz verde para que los conductores de aplicaciones de taxis como Uber, Indrive y Didi puedan dar el servicio sin ser sancionados.

Hasta antes del dictamen, si los agentes de tránsito detectaban su funcionamiento, podían multar al conductor con USD 920; la reducción de 10 puntos en la licencia; y la retención del vehículo por un tiempo mínimo de siete días.

Esta sentencia resuelve una demanda de inconstitucionalidad presentada en el 2020, en contra del artículo 386 del Código Penal y fue parcialmente aceptada.

En su resolución, el organismo constitucional pide a la Asamblea Nacional reformar ese artículo porque no se puede sancionar una actividad que no está regulada y porque atenta contra los derechos al trabajo, libertad de empresa y libertad de contratación.

La Corte exhortó a la Asamblea a que establezca el mecanismo legal para regular el servicio de taxi mediante aplicación.

Emilio Suárez, abogado patrocinador, indicó:

“No es que a través de esta sentencia se están legalizando las plataformas, la Corte Constitucional no tiene esa competencia, a través de esa sentencia lo que se está indicando es que no se puede sancionar actividades que no cuenten con una regulación”.

Las plataformas agrupan a 40 mil choferes de unas 20 aplicaciones. La Agencia Nacional de Tránsito y los Municipios tienen 15 días para difundir el contenido de esta sentencia con sus trabajadores para que no emitas estas sanciones.

