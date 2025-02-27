Ecuador
Un sismo en Loja y otro en Cañar se registraron la mañana del 27 de febrero

Los temblores no causaron daños a estructuras y no hay reporte de personas afectadas.

   
    Dos sismos se registraron la madrugada del 27 de febrero.( Instituto Geofísico )
Dos sismos sorprendieron a los ecuatorianos desde muy temprano el 27 de febrero. El Instituto Geofísico (IG) reportó que los movimientos telúricos ocurrieron en Loja y Cañar entre las 03:00 y 06:00.

El primero tuvo su epicentro a 66.97 km de Macará, cerca de la provincia de Loja, aunque en el lado peruano. Según el reporte, este ocurrió a las 03:05 y tuvo 3,7 grados de magnitud. Se registró a una profundidad de 38 kilómetros.

También en Perú, el IG detectó otro sismo, a las 05:20 del jueves, cuyo epicentro fue 380.81 km de Puerto Pimentel, Lambayeque. Tuvo una magnitud de 5.5.

Segundos después, a las 05:21, un temblor de 3.1 grados de magnitud sacudió a Cañar. El Instituto Geofísico detalló que este se originó a 19.83 km de La Troncal, a una profundidad de 69 kilómetros.

Los usuarios en redes sociales confirmaron haber sentido un movimiento leve de este último evento; de los otros dos, cerca de Loja, no hay reporte de novedades.

Ecuador, en el cinturón de fuego

Ecuador se encuentra en el denominado Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico, un anillo que abarca la costa oeste de América y la costa este de Asia y Oceanía, y en el que se produce el 85 % de la actividad sísmica mundial por la fricción de distintas placas tectónicas.

Además de Ecuador, el Cinturón, que tiene forma de herradura, comprende a una gran cantidad de países tales como Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Perú, Colombia, Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

