Ecuador
18 ago 2025 , 19:09

El Instituto Geofísico registra sismo de magnitud 3,3 en Samborondón

En horas de la mañana hubo otro sismo, pero en aguas manabitas.

   
    El movimiento telúrico se originó a 44 kilómetros de profundidad y fue casi imperceptible por la población, según reportes preliminares. ( Google Maps )
El Instituto Geofísico (IG) de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional registró a las 18:58 de este lunes 18 de agosto un sismo de magnitud 3,3 en Samborondón, provincia del Guayas. El movimiento telúrico se originó a 44 kilómetros de profundidad y fue casi imperceptible por la población, según reportes preliminares.

En horas de la mañana hubo otro sismo, pero en aguas manabitas. Según el IG, el temblor ocurrió a las 09:55, a 13 kilómetros de Pedernales. El fenómeno se originó a seis kilómetros de profundidad.

Ecuador se encuentra en el Cinturón o Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, que concentra algunas de las zonas de subducción (hundimiento de placas tectónicas) más importantes del mundo y es escenario de una fuerte actividad sísmica.

Además de Ecuador, el Cinturón, que tiene forma de herradura, comprende a una gran cantidad de países tales como Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Perú, Colombia, Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

