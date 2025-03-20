Ecuador
Según el Gobierno, un sabotaje fue la causa del derrame de petróleo en Quinindé que se produjo la noche del jueves pasado

El Gobierno investiga al hecho que ya fue denunciado en la Fiscalía.

   
El Gobierno asegura que la rotura del oleoducto en Quinindé fue causada por un sabotaje. La ministra de energía, Inés Manzano, dijo que esa información se desprende de un informe preparado por el Centro de Inteligencia Estratégica que conoció este miércoles.

En inicio se había dicho que la rotura del SOTE se produjo por un deslizamiento de tierra, una semana después cambió de discurso.

En una entrevista en Teleamazonas, la Ministra explicó que tendría motivaciones políticas y que según la información de inteligencia, es parte de un plan que incluye atentados en Papallacta para afectar el suministro de agua para Quito y en el área petrolera Auca, para contaminar los ríos Rumiyacu, Tiputini y Napo.

Le puede interesar: Derrame de crudo en Esmeraldas: se postergó la exportación de 11 millones de barriles tras rotura del SOTE

No dio más detalles del informe, pero aseguró que, en el caso del derrame en Quinindé, sus efectos fueron más graves por la participación de un funcionario de carrera de Petroecuador que abrió un dique construido el sábado en el río Cube para contener el petróleo derramado.

No lo identificó, no dijo si está detenido, pero aseguró que su acción provocó gran parte de la contaminación aguas abajo entre la noche del sábado y el domingo.

El informe de inteligencia no es público. Inés Manzano comunicó que, después de conocerlo, el Gobierno convocó este jueves a las Fuerzas Armadas y a la Policía Nacional a una reunión para coordinar operativos y reforzar la seguridad en las áreas apuntadas como objetivos de posibles atentados.

Lea también: El derrame de petróleo deja playas cerradas y vacías en Esmeraldas

Esmeraldas fue declarada en emergencia ambiental por el Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) nacional, que también preside Manzano, con el objetivo de mitigar el impacto del derrame y varias playas de la provincia fueron cerradas de manera temporal.

Además, Petroecuador que está a cargo de la operación del SOTE, declaró el martes la situación de “fuerza mayor” en sus operaciones para justificar el aplazamiento de varios compromisos de exportación internacional de petróleo, que hasta el momento se desarrollan con normalidad, según la misma compañía.

Y el miércoles informó que el transporte de petróleo a través del SOTE, que estuvo paralizado por seis días, se reanudó después de que fuese reparada la rotura.

