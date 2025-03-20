Según el Gobierno, un sabotaje fue la causa del derrame de petróleo en Quinindé que se produjo la noche del jueves pasado

El <b>Gobierno </b>asegura que la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/crisis-ambiental-enfermedades-contacto-petroleo-esmeraldas-CH8988026 target=_blank><b>rotura del oleoducto</b> <b>en Quinindé</b></a> fue <b>causada</b> por un <b>sabotaje</b>. La ministra de energía, <b>Inés Manzano</b>, dijo que esa información se <b>desprende </b>de un informe preparado por el <b>Cent</b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/derrame-crudo-esmeraldas-postergo-exportacion-11-millones-barriles-rotura-sote-FD8984043 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/derrame-petroleo-esmeraldas-playas-las-palmas-FC8985373 target=_blank></a></b>