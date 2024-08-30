Ecuador
La sanción de cárcel por exceso de velocidad se analizará en la Corte Constitucional

Para el abogado André Benavides, es desproporcional que una persona vaya a la cárcel por exceder un límite de velocidad.

   
    Controles de la AMT en Quito el 30 de julio de 2024. ( API )
La demanda de inconstitucionalidad que el abogado André Benavides presentó al artículo del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP) que sanciona con tres días de cárcel el exceso de velocidad fue admitida a trámite en la Corte Constitucional.

El propio jurista lo informó este viernes 30 de agosto en sus redes sociales. Benavides había presentado la demanda el pasado 5 de agosto junto a representantes de estudiantes de derecho.

No solo eso, el documento de la Corte sugiere que la causa sea conocida antes. Los procesos se abordan en orden cronológico, salvo excepciones.

LEA: Una demanda en la Corte Constitucional busca dejar sin efecto la pena de cárcel por exceso de velocidad

Asimismo, la Presidencia, la Asamblea y la Procuraduría deberán intervenir en la diligencia, ya sea defendiendo o impugnado la constitucionalidad del artículo.

El COIP, en su artículo 386, sanciona con pena privativa de libertad de tres días, multa de un salario básico y pérdida de puntos a la licencia al conductor que exceda los límites de velocidad fuera del rango moderado.

Para Benavides, es desproporcional que una persona vaya a la cárcel por exceder un límite de velocidad.

El debate surgió cuando la AMT empezó a realizar controles de velocidad en Quito y se dijo, en un inicio, que se aplicaría la normativa con los infractores.

LEA: La pena de cárcel por exceso de velocidad está normada en el COIP; ¿es una medida exagerada?

