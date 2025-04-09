Ecuador
09 abr 2025 , 19:46

El Registro Civil atenderá este fin de semana para emitir cédulas a propósito del balotaje

La institución recuerda que la cédula caducada y el pasaporte también son válidos para votar.

   
El Registro Civil atenderá este sábado 12 y domingo 13 de abril en jornadas extraordinarias para facilitar la cedulación a ciudadanos que no tengan el documento a propósito del balotaje, no obstante, recuerda que una cédula expirada o el pasaporte son documentos válidos para votar.

La institución señaló que sus 37 agencias en todo el país atenderán el sábado de 08:00 a 14:00 y el domingo de 08:00 a 12:00. La atención estará disponible únicamente para ciudadanos ecuatorianos mayores de 16 años que requieran obtener el documento para sufragar.

Lea también: Elecciones Ecuador 2025: Largas filas en oficinas de Registro Civil para obtener la cédula

Los interesados deberán agendar previamente un turno en la página web del Registro Civil, además de haber cancelado el valor del trámite (16 dólares).

Al acudir a la cita, los usuarios deberán presentar su cédula anterior en caso de renovación, la denuncia de extravío emitida desde la página web del Consejo de la Judicatura si se trata de pérdida o robo, el comprobante de pago impreso y el turno previamente agendado. Solo se atenderá a quienes cumplan con todos estos requisitos y dentro del horario establecido.

Entre enero y febrero de este año, antes de la primera vuelta, el Registro Civil ya realizó cinco jornadas extraordinarias a escala nacional, beneficiando a 92 572 personas. Según la entidad, esta cifra representa un récord histórico en cuanto a atención ciudadana en procesos electorales.

Revise además: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | esto deben saber los miembros de las juntas receptoras del voto

