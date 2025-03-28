Ecuador
28 mar 2025

Derrame de petróleo en Esmeraldas | La póliza de responsabilidad civil de Petroecuador no cubre siniestros ocasionados por sabotaje

La ministra de Energía, Inés Manzano, dijo que la causa de la rotura del oleoducto es un sabotaje y que así consta en un informe del Centro de Inteligencia Estratégica

   
Petroecuador tiene dos pólizas contratadas con Latina Seguros para cubrir siniestros.

La primera es de todo riesgo, cubre toda la infraestructura petrolera por USD 10 500 millones, incluyendo USD 20 millones exclusivamente por rotura del oleoducto, como la ocurrida el 13 de marzo en Quinindé.

La segunda póliza es de responsabilidad civil por hasta USD 100 millones, permite compensar a terceros por daños ambientales, pero no cubre en caso de que sean causados por un sabotaje.

La ministra de Energía, Inés Manzano, dijo el 19 de marzo que la causa de la rotura del oleoducto es un sabotaje y que así consta en un informe del Centro de Inteligencia Estratégica que fue enviado ese mismo día a la Gerencia de Petroecuador.

Pero el día siguiente, el gerente de Petroecuador, Roberto Concha, evitó referirse a esa causa y sostuvo que la rotura del oleoducto fue por un deslizamiento de tierra que expuso la tubería y la desplazó hasta que se rompió.

Hasta este viernes Petroecuador levantaba los informes técnicos en los que deberá establecer la causa de la rotura y que será la base para hacer los reclamos a la aseguradora.

No se conoce el contenido de esos informes, pero si incluyen el sabotaje, impedirán el uso de la póliza de responsabilidad civil

Esa póliza establece que el pago a terceros lo hará Latina Seguros para impulsar acuerdos con los afectados y evitar posibles demandas y que, dependiendo del caso, autorizará a Petroecuador compensar a terceros que hayan presentado reclamos legalmente justificados.

A Petroecuador le queda la póliza de todo riesgo para compensar los gastos de la reparación del oleoducto y la remediación ambiental. Esa póliza sí cubre siniestros causados por sabotajes, pero no contempla las indemnizaciones a terceros.

