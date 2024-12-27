Ecuador
27 dic 2024 , 15:11

Un oleaje fuerte afecta la costa continental ecuatoriana

En Salinas se ha cerrado la avenida Malecón y en Manta se ha afectado parcialmente el alumbrado público.

   
    Imagen de archivo del oleaje en el malecón de Salinas, en Santa Elena.( Washington Fuentes / API )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Abdón Rodríguez
Un oleaje fuerte afecta este viernes 27 de diciembre la costa continental ecuatoriana. Según advirtió el Instituto Oceanográfico y Antártico de la Armada (Inocar), el mar iba a estar agitado esta jornada. De acuerdo a la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR), ya hay efectos en Salinas y Manta. Mientras que, según reportes ciudadanos, en Salango y Crucita, playas de Manabí, también hay efectos.

En Salinas, las autoridades han cerrado momentáneamente la avenida Malecón, pues el agua, arena y conchillas han avanzado hasta la calzada. En el segundo cantón, se ha afectado el alumbrado público en la playa El Murciélago.

Lea también: Ocho viviendas destruidas tras el fuerte oleaje en la isla Cauchal, zona fronteriza en el norte de Esmeraldas

En Salango, perteneciente al cantón Puerto López, el mar también estaba alterado. Las embarcaciones ancladas cerca de la orilla eran remecidas por las olas. En Crucita, jurisdicción de Portoviejo, la intensidad del mar golpeó paredes y agitó otro grupo de lanchas, según consta en un video difundido en redes sociales.

En Galápagos, el mar también está agitado, de acuerdo al informe del Inocar.

La misma institución precisa que en periodos de oleaje fuerte pueden existir "corrientes de resaca y un mayor transporte de sedimentos".

Temas
oleaje
Salinas
Portoviejo
Manta
Noticias
