Ecuador
20 may 2025 , 06:08

Lluvias en todo el Ecuador y radiación UV muy alta en sierra y litoral

El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) informa que Ecuador experimentará condiciones climáticas variables este martes, en el contexto de la transición hacia la temporada seca en varias regiones del país.

   
    Foto referencial a lluvias( CANVA )
Fuente:
INAMHI
user placeholder

Redacción
Región Sierra: En la Sierra, se esperan cielos mayormente nublados con lluvias intermitentes, especialmente en provincias como Pichincha, Imbabura y Chimborazo. Las temperaturas oscilarán entre 8 °C y 18 °C.

Región Costa: En la región Litoral, el clima será mayormente nublado con posibilidad de chubascos, especialmente en Esmeraldas y Manabí. Las temperaturas se mantendrán entre 23 °C y 31 °C.

Región Amazónica: Se prevén lluvias intensas en varias provincias amazónicas como Napo y Orellana. Las temperaturas se moverán entre 19 °C y 32 °C, con alta humedad.

Región Insular (Galápagos): El archipiélago tendrá un día parcialmente nublado con lloviznas ocasionales. Las temperaturas estarán entre 22 °C y 25 °C, con viento moderado.

Radiación UV: El INAMHI advierte que los niveles de radiación ultravioleta serán muy altos en gran parte del país. Se recomienda: Evitar la exposición directa al sol, utilizar protector solar, ropa de manga larga, sombreros y gafas con protección UV.

