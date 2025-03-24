Uno de los sobrevivientes de la avalancha en el volcán Cotopaxi, revela cómo salvó a siete andinistas

<b>Estuvo demasiado traumático,</b> afortunadamente estamos vivos todos, cuenta Lenín Almachi, quien <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/sobrevivientes target=_blank>sobrevivió y rescató</a> a siete compañeros. <b>Lenin Almachi, montañista de 42 años, vio la muerte</b> la madrugada <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/ocho-personas-atrapadas-avalancha-volcan-cotopaxi-CG8967235></a> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/accidente-de-transito target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cotopaxi target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/parque-nacional-coropaxi-opera-normalidad-avalancha-EL8973710 target=_blank></a>