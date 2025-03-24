Uno de los sobrevivientes de la avalancha en el volcán Cotopaxi, revela cómo salvó a siete andinistas

"Estuvo demasiado traumático, afortunadamente estamos vivos todos", cuenta Lenín Almachi, quien sobrevivió y rescató a siete compañeros.

Lenin Almachi, montañista de 42 años, vio la muerte la madrugada del domingo 16 de marzo de 2025, mientras estaba a 5 800 metros en el volcán Cotopaxi, a 98 metros de la cumbre.

Con doce montañistas había caminado cuatro horas hasta la pared rocosa Yanasacha, el último obstáculo natural. Eran las 5:45 de la mañana y la temperatura era de 15 grados bajo cero, en medio de la bruma, cuando ocurrió lo imprevisto.

"Nos tragó absolutamente todo, vi como la placa se rompió tal vez a unos cinco metros sobre nosotros. Literalmente se rompió la montaña y nos llevó ladera abajo a todos"

Recuerda que mientras la avalancha le arrastraba, pensó que moriría.

"Esa nieve se vuelve tan fina que entra por las orejas, nariz, boca y los ojos; no puedes ver nada, solo sientes que te estás ahogando. En un momento sentí un vacío de dos o tres segundos y dije: una grieta o un abismo, ya aquí fue", describe Almachi su experiencia.

Describió dos de los momentos más críticos del accidente. "Cuando sentí el segundo vacío que fue el más alto, ahí es cuando caigo del lado derecho, no sé si fue una piedra o mi propio brazo y sentí un crujido enorme, como una nuez gigante que se rompía, sentí hasta el cerebro cómo se rompían mis costillas en ese momento. Tosí y logré evacuar la nieve que tenía dentro de mi boca y venía otra ola de nieve más grande y fuerte que la primera y pensé: esta ya no voy a poner. Estaba entre la vida y la muerte, si eso me embiste, no voy a poder", pensó el montañista al ver que se acercaba otra avalancha.

La avalancha le arrastró 500 metros, aguantó el dolor para salvar a siete compañeros de travesía.

"A penas tuve movilidad de mis manos, fui donde Vanesa para ver cómo estaba, vi que tenía una cortada, le hice un torniquete en el brazo, evalué sus piernas, reflejos, signos vitales, vi que estaba bien. Me acerqué donde las otras personas, para ver cómo estaban. Podían moverse, les quité la nieve que tenían encima, finalmente les logré estabilizar a mis compañeros. Hacia abajo sonaban unos gritos desgarradores de personas pidiendo ayuda. Le dije a Nick que por favor vaya a ayudarles porque tal vez alguien está enterrado y necesita que lo rescaten. Él bajó. Mientras yo estabilizaba a los chicos que estaban ahí, les vi que podían ponerse de pie y les dije: el noble Cotopaxi nos perdonó la vida", contó Almachi a las cámaras de Televistazo.

La fría experiencia no lo derrotó, porque su amor por las montañas es más grandes. Lenín se recupera de las lesiones en su casa y espera escalara una vez más al Cotopaxi.

