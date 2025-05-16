Tres jóvenes ganaron reto de sostenibilidad organizado por alianza de innovación en Quito

Ellos cuidan el ambiente. <b>Son jóvenes y producen con <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/medio-ambiente/el-reciclaje-que-da-otra-vida-al-plastico-dentro-de-casa-AH4548233 target=_blank>material reciclado</a> pisos con llantas viejas</b>, juguetes para perros con botellas de plástico o velas aromáticas con aceite quemado de cocina. Partici<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/plasticos-ecuador-afectan-costas-guayas-el-oro-esmeraldas-GN8906338 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/ley-plasticos-un-solo-uso-ecuador-EB7344134 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b>