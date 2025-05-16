Ecuador
16 may 2025 , 21:22

Tres jóvenes ganaron reto de sostenibilidad organizado por alianza de innovación en Quito

La Alianza del Emprendimiento e Innovación premió a tres jóvenes por sus proyectos de sostenibilidad, centrados en la utilización de material reciclado para el uso de productos.

   
Ellos cuidan el ambiente. Son jóvenes y producen con material reciclado pisos con llantas viejas, juguetes para perros con botellas de plástico o velas aromáticas con aceite quemado de cocina.

Participaron la mañana de este viernes en la última fase del reto de sostenibilidad organizado por la Alianza del Emprendimiento e Innovación.

De 171 inscritos, 15 llegaron a la final que se realizó en Quito, luego cuatro etapas de un proceso que duró tres meses.

Ignacio Zambrano fue uno de los ganadores. Vino la noche anterior de Esmeraldas y convenció al jurado de invertir en la industrialización de papel hecho con cascarilla de cacao.

"Normalmente, el 30 % de cascarilla de cacao con papel reciclado nos da un papel compostal y biodegradable", señaló.

Carmen vino de Santa Cruz, la isla más poblada de Galápagos, para promocionar su idea de fabricar ladrillos hechos con botellas de vidrio y de plástico molido.

"Nuestro proyecto es lograr hacer un ladrillo un 80 % ecológico, tipo lego. Ahorra en mano de obra y en material", comentó.

Otro producto que llamó la atención del jurado fue esta granola hecha con el bagazo de la cerveza. Se usa el residuo de la cebada para producir un alimento alto en fibra.

Algunas iniciativas ya se están industrializando. Juan Sebastián Espín con su marca Alku fabrica 6 000 juguetes mensuales para perros con tela 100% reciclada de botellas plásticas.

Gina Palma es fundadora de Iko, y hace trabajo de ingeniería de pisos, protecciones para columnas y otros materiales de construcción con neumáticos viejos.

El jurado escogió los tres mejores proyectos y entregó premios de USD 3 mil, USD 2 mil y USD 1 mil. Le dio prioridad al impacto positivo que tenga la innovación propuesta en el ambiente.

