Falleció Jacobo Bucaram Ortiz, hermano de Abdalá Bucaram y fundador de la Universidad Agraria

Jacobo Bucaram Ortiz, el hermano mayor de Abdalá Bucaram, falleció a sus 77 años. Fue alcalde de Milagro, vicepresidente y diputado del Congreso Nacional en la década de los años 90.

   
    Imagen de Jacobo Bucaram Ortiz, fundador de la Universidad Agraria del Ecuador.( Universidad Agraria del Ecuador )
El ingeniero y expolítico Jacobo Bucaram Ortiz falleció a sus 77 años este viernes 27 de septiembre. La noticia fue confirmada por su hermano menor Abdalá Bucaram, expresidente de Ecuador, en redes sociales.

Jacobo Bucaram Ortiz fue alcalde de Milagro entre 2000 y 2002, y en la década de los años 90, fue vicepresidente y diputado del Congreso Nacional por el Partido Roldosista Ecuatoriano (PRE).

Por esa contienda política participó en la elecciones presidenciales del 2002, donde obtuvo el sexto lugar.

En 1992 ayudó a fundar la Universidad Agraria del Ecuador, ubicada en el sur de Guayaquil, mediante la promulgación de una ley en el Legislativo.

Fue rector de esa casa de estudios por casi 20 años.

