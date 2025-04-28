Invierno en Ecuador: 27 000 hectáreas perdidas y otras 11 000 están afectadas parcialmente

Más de <b>27 mil hectáreas </b>de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/invierno-golpea-agro-el-oro-perdidas-millonarias-productores-quiebra-KG9181682 target=_blank><b>cultivos</b> </a><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/invierno-golpea-agro-el-oro-perdidas-millonarias-productores-quiebra-KG9181682 target=_blank>se han perdido totalmente</a></b> este <b>año </b>y otras <b>11 mil </b>están <b>afectadas parcialmente</b>. La mayor parte de estos <b>daños </b>es <b>producto de inundaciones</b> y el <b>desbordamiento de río</b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/salitre-bajo-el-agua-60-000-hectareas-de-cultivos-afectados-KL9195185 target=_blank></a></b>