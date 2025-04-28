Ecuador
28 abr 2025 , 18:43

Invierno en Ecuador: 27 000 hectáreas perdidas y otras 11 000 están afectadas parcialmente

Las inundaciones y el desbordamiento de ríos son las principales causas.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Más de 27 mil hectáreas de cultivos se han perdido totalmente este año y otras 11 mil están afectadas parcialmente. La mayor parte de estos daños es producto de inundaciones y el desbordamiento de ríos, también ha habido aluviones y deslizamientos de tierra. 19 provincias han enfrentado los estragos del clima.

Los Ríos es la más afectada, ha perdido, 8 983 hectáreas y 2 394 tienen daños parciales en sus cultivos. Sigue Guayas con 8 107 hectáreas perdidas y 751 en forma parcial. En Manabí, 3 957 hectáreas se perdieron y 4 807 de manera parcial.

Azuay tiene, 2 814 hectáreas perdidas y 1 101 con daños. El Oro en los últimos días sufre la fuerza de lluvias y desbordamiento de ríos. Hasta el viernes tuvo pérdidas de 488 hectáreas y un número similar parcialmente.

En la mayoría de provincias los daños de la superficie agrícola están entre el 1 y 2%. Salvo en Azuay donde las pérdidas le representan más del 20%. Rodrigo Gómez de la Torre, expresidente de la Cámara de Agricultura de la primera zona, cuestiona que solo se hable todos los años de lo mismo y no se actúe.

Quote

“Porque no se hace nada por prevenir, mantenimiento de cunetas; si no podemos dragar el río por temas de economía, construyamos pequeños muros que nos permitan frenar las aguas; ese tipo de cosas y a las macro es lo que le corresponde al gobierno central y tiene que ver con una adecuada planificación igual”.

Según el Ministerio de Agricultura, los cultivos de arroz son los más afectados. De enero a abril se han perdido más de 18 mil hectáreas que representan USD 10,7 millones. El cacao, que ha perdido, 1 382 hectáreas y tiene afectadas otras, 2 144; sus pérdidas están cerca de los USD 2,8 millones.

Siguen en esa lista el banano y el maíz duro también. El pasto para la alimentación del ganado ha perdido igualmente: dos mil hectáreas.

El INAMHI indicó que las lluvias disminuirán su intensidad este martes, pero el miércoles habrá algunos sectores de Los Ríos, El Oro, Manabí y Esmeraldas, se espera lluvia fuerte y muy fuerte.

