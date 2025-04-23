Ecuador
La Senescyt abrió la segunda postulación a institutos y conservatorios superiores públicos: ¿hasta cuándo puede aplicar?

La Senescyt inició la segunda etapa de postulación a institutos y conservatorios superiores públicos correspondiente al periodo 2025. ¿Hasta cuándo?

   
    Imagen referencial de un joven postulando a una carrera universitaria. ( Freepik )
La Secretaría de Educación Superior, Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación (Senescyt) abrió las postulaciones correspondientes al periodo 2025 para el acceso a institutos tecnológicos y conservatorios superiores públicos.

Los postulantes podrán acceder a uno de los 13 791 cupos ofertados por los 55 institutos. La oferta académica está disponible en este enlace.

Pueden inscribirse hasta el 24 de abril de 2025 en el Registro Único de Educación Superior; tienen la opción de elegir hasta tres carreras entre las diversas jornadas, modalidades y campus disponibles.

Los aspirantes podrán aceptar los cupos del 26 al 29 de abril de 2025, desde las 02:00 hasta las 22:00, a través de la plataforma de aceptación.

