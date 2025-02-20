Ecuador
Las hijas de Fernando Villavicencio convocan a protesta para exigir que se identifique a autores del crimen

La manifestación se realizará el martes 25 de febrero frente al edificio de la Fiscalía General del Estado, en Quito.

   
    Villavicencio fue asesinado el 9 de agosto de 2023 en Quito.( API )
Las hijas de Fernando Villavicencio, excandidato presidencial asesinado el 9 de agosto de 2023 en Quito, han convocado a una protesta para exigir que la justicia ecuatoriana identifique y sancione a los autores intelectuales y financistas del crimen. El asesinato, ocurrido días antes de las elecciones presidenciales, conmocionó al país.

La manifestación se llevará a cabo este martes 25 de febrero a las 16:00, frente al edificio de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) ubicado entre las avenidas Patria y Juan León Mera. Los organizadores esperan que la movilización presione a las autoridades para avanzar en la investigación y esclarecer los responsables detrás del atentado.

Lea también: La Fiscalía asegura que celular de Fernando Villavicencio está en custodia del FBI

En julio de 2024, un tribunal condenó a cinco personas por el asesinato de Villavicencio. Las sentencias fueron de 12 y 34 años de prisión.

Uno de ellos fue Carlos Angulo, alias El Invisible, cabecilla de la banda criminal Los Lobos, quien recibió una sentencia de 34 años y 8 meses de prisión en calidad de autor mediato (con dominio del hecho) del homicidio. La justicia señaló que él fue el encargado de planificar el asesinato desde la prisión de Cotopaxi. Hoy, el jefe criminal está recluido en la cárcel La Roca.

Otra de las sentenciadas fue Laura Dayanara Castillo, alias La Flaca, quien se encargó de suministrar dinero, armas, motocicletas, vehículos, camisetas y otras vituallas a quienes participaron en el ataque.

Revise además: La familia de Fernando Villavicencio espera información sobre los autores intelectuales del crimen

Villavicencio fue asesinado por un grupo de siete sicarios colombianos once días antes la primera vuelta de las elecciones generales extraordinarias, convocadas para completar el periodo (2021-2025) del exmandatario Guillermo Lasso, que había recortado su periodo.

Los siete hombres colombianos a los que se le acusó de participar en la ejecución del asesinato están muertos.

