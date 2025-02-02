Ecuador
02 feb 2025 , 14:41

El 8 y 9 de febrero habrá jornadas extraordinarias de atención para obtener la cédula

Para acudir a estas jornadas debe cumplir dos requisitos.

   
  • El 8 y 9 de febrero habrá jornadas extraordinarias de atención para obtener la cédula
    Ciudadanos en Cuenca buscan sacar ( Boris Romoleroux / API )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Registro Civil recordó que el sábado 8 y domingo 9 de febrero habrá jornadas extraordinarias de atención para obtener la cédula.

  • El sábado, 8 de febrero, de 08:00 a 17:00
  • El domingo, 9 de febrero (día de elecciones), de 08:00 a 14:00

    • LEA: El Registro Civil denunció un ciberataque en sus sistemas informáticos y página web

    La atención en estas jornadas es previo al pago por el servicio y agendamiento gratuito a través de la Agencia Virtual.

    Además, los ciudadanos que asistan deben cumplir con los siguientes requisitos obligatorios: Comprobante de pago impreso del servicio de cedulación y cédula anterior, si es por renovación.

    En caso de pérdida o robo de la cédula, deberá presentar la constancia impresa o digital del Formulario de Documentos Extraviados del Consejo de la Judicatura.

    Hay 39 agencias habilitadas para este proceso. Puede revisarlas en este link.

    LEA: Cómo obtener una cédula digital del Registro Civil de Ecuador: paso a paso

    Temas
    cedulación
    elecciones 2025
    cédula
    Registro Civil
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas