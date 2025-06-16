Ecuador
¿Está sucediendo algún fenómeno climático en Ecuador? Esto dice el INAMHI

En Ecuador, durante los últimos días, hay lluvias o sol. ¿A qué se debe el estado del clima? El INAMHI lo explica.

   
    Fotografía de archivo de Mazar, durante la sequía de abril de 2024. ( API )
El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (INAMHI) informó que está activa la advertencia 34 por lluvias y tormentas, donde las zonas más afectadas son la Amazonía y Litoral.

"La región Sierra depende de lo que ocurre en la Amazonía y Costa. Este 16 de junio, al tener en la madrugada ingresos de masas de aire húmedo desde la Amazonía, hubo presencia de neblina y llovizna en algunas zonas", explicó Cristina Argoti, analista de pronóstico del INAMHI, en diálogo con Ecuavisa.com.

La Sierra se encuentra en la fase de transición hacia la época seca; "los meses cuando se presenta este estado del clima son julio y agosto", aseguró Argoti.

Según el INAMHI, los meses de sequía son los meses de junio y agosto; por ende, las personas deben entender que pasar a una estación seca no significa que va a dejar de llover, solamente hay menos precipitaciones.

Que en varias zonas haya días lluviosos o soleados en junio es un patrón que se repetirá. El INAMHI descarta que exista un fenómeno y lo único que está activo es una emergencia por lluvias hasta el 18 de junio. A partir de esa fecha, la entidad analizará lo que está ocurriendo con la situación climática y definirá si emite otra alerta o no.

