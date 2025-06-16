¿Está sucediendo algún fenómeno climático en Ecuador? Esto dice el INAMHI

<b>El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/Inamhi target=_blank>(INAMHI)</a> informó que está activa la advertencia 34 por lluvias </b>y tormentas, donde las zonas más afectadas son la Amazonía y Litoral. <b>La región<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/costa target=_blank></a></b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=http://Ecuavisa.com target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/rotura-tuberia-sote-derrame-crudo-sucumbios-FF9513124 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/clima-ecuador-lunes-16-junio-segun-inamhi-GE9512459></a>