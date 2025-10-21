Ecuador
Ecuador es el tercer país con más hambre en América del Sur, según Índice Global del Hambre

El país ocupa el puesto diez de doce dentro del conjunto de naciones de Sudamérica incluidos en el informe. Además, está en el puesto 58 entre los 136 países analizados del mundo.

   
    Las zonas rurales son las más afectadas, ya que en ellas cuatro de cada diez personas viven en la pobreza. ( Unicef )
Ecuador es el tercer país con más hambre entre las naciones de América del Sur, solo por detrás de Bolivia y Trinidad y Tobago, según datos del Índice Global del Hambre (GHI 2025) expuestos por la organización Ayuda en Acción.

Con una puntación de 10,9 sobre 100, que lo ubica en la categoría "moderada", el país ocupa el puesto diez de doce dentro del conjunto de países de Sudamérica incluidos en el informe, y el puesto 58 entre los 136 países analizados del mundo.

Perú y Colombia están mucho mejor ubicados con 7,2 y 6,1 puntos, respectivamente. Uruguay y Chile lideran el ranking de los países con menor hambre en SuDamérica con puntuaciones que están por debajo de las cinco unidades.

Ayuda en Acción también señaló que Ecuador registra un 17,7 % en el retraso en el crecimiento infantil, de acuerdo a datos de 2024, y un 1,3 % de mortalidad infantil, según la última estadística disponible. Además, la subalimentación alcanza el 12,1 %.

"Estos datos muestran que la desnutrición crónica sigue siendo un desafío importante en Ecuador, especialmente en niñas y niños", señaló la organización en un comunicado.

Ecuador ha trabajado en los últimos años con mayor fuerza en el combate a la desnutrición crónica infantil, una tema que abanderó en su momento el expresidente Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023), y que ahora está siendo liderado por la vicepresidenta de la República, María José Pinto.

Ayuda en Acción, que lleva más de 30 años combatiendo la pobreza y la desigualdad en las zonas rurales de Ecuador, también indicó que en el país dos de cada diez personas viven en situación de pobreza, lo que representa más de cuatro millones de personas que viven con menos de tres dólares por día, de acuerdo a cifras del Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC).

Las zonas rurales son las más afectadas, ya que en ellas cuatro de cada diez personas viven en la pobreza, con ingresos mucho menores a la canasta básica familiar que actualmente tiene un costo de USD 819.

