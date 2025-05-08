Ecuador
Aguiñaga anuncia la terminación unilateral del contrato para dragar el río Guayas

El convenio fue suscrito en 2022 por la exprefecta Susana González.

   
    La draga se instaló desde 2022 en la confluencia del río Babahoyo y el río Daule.
La prefecta del Guayas, Marcela Aguiñaga, anunció este jueves 8 de mayo la terminación unilateral del contrato para dragar el río Guayas, un convenio que fue suscrito en 2022 por su antecesora, Susana González. En una rueda de prensa en Guayaquil, Aguiñaga anunció que el consorcio Dragando por Guayas ha superado el porcentaje de multas impuestas, que hoy superan los 2,4 millones de dólares.

"Hace más de dos años nos vendieron a la provincia la idea de que la draga era la única solución para solventar las inundaciones y acabar con la sedimentación, lo que hoy evidentemente es falso", dijo la prefecta. Aguiñaga subrayó que el proyecto ha fracasado.

Marcela Aguiñaga, prefecta del Guayas.
Marcela Aguiñaga, prefecta del Guayas. ( Prefectura de Guayas )

Lea también: Mil piscinas olímpicas de sedimentos han sido extraídas del río Guayas, asegura la Prefectura

El consorcio Dragando por Guayas está conformado por las empresas Tianrun Grupo de Qingdao S.L. (65 %), Kalkin S.A. (33 %) y el arquitecto Tyrone Leyva Castro (2 %). Ellos debían operar la draga, extraer los sedimentos y transportarlos mediante una extensa tubería de unos seis kilómetros desde el lecho de la confluencia entre los ríos Daule y Babahoyo, cerca del islote El Palmar, hasta la zona de Peñón del Río, en Durán, donde son depositados en terrenos deshabitados.

De acuerdo al Gobierno Provincial, la fecha de terminación de la obra estaba prevista para el 8 de agosto de 2025. Hasta el momento, se habían extraído cuatro millones de metros cúbicos de sedimentos de un total de 6,2 millones. La obra había avanzado en un 68,58 %.

El dragado inició en junio de 2023 tras varios retrasos del consorcio.

El dragado fue una oferta que no pudieron concretar los exprefectos Jimmy Jairala y Carlos Luis Morales (+). Este último finalizó de manera unilateral, en agosto de 2019, el contrato que el primero había firmado con las Fuerzas Armadas por 58,8 millones de dólares, pero que no llegó a su ejecución.

Tras la muerte de Morales, en junio de 2020, la exprefecta González emprendió una amplia campaña en medios de comunicación anunciando que el dragado iba a materializarse durante su periodo. "El dragado va porque va", repetía constantemente. En mayo de 2022 se firmó el contrato.

Revise además: Susana González se va y el dragado del río Guayas no inició

Temas
dragado río Guayas
Marcela Aguiñaga
Susana González
Guayaquil
Guayas
Noticias
